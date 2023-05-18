It's not just two games from glory for Bradford City boss Mark Hughes as he aims to use his Premier League nous in the lower reaches of the Football League.

The Welshman guided the Bantams to a sixth-placed finish this season, and with Carlisle up first at Valley Parade, Andy Cook's 29th league goal of the season saw them overturn their northern rivals with a 1-0 win on home soil.

But don't be fooled. The side from Yorkshire still have to avoid defeat at Brunton Park, and as we've seen already in the play-offs with Sunderland and Luton, a one-goal deficit can be overturned in the blink of an eye.

Yet regardless of promotion, there is one signing that Bradford should make permanently should they go up from the fourth-tier - in the form of on-loan Burnley winger Dara Costelloe.

Why should Bradford keep Dara Costelloe?

Aged just 20, Costelloe started in Vincent Kompany's first three fixtures for the Clarets before they went on their crusade of the Championship by achieving 101 points.

Alongside veteran Ashley Barnes, the Irishman impressed at Turf Moor; he was unfortunate not to score in the league opener against Huddersfield, and was a thorn in Luton's side in Kompany's first home game with a decent wing display before he was hooked for Manuel Benson.

Of course, Costelloe will have fallen down the pecking order in Lancashire as a result of their late transfer window activity, but the signs were there that he was more than ready to at least fill a decent squad role had they not signed the likes of Anass Zaroury and Darko Churlinov.

He hasn't exactly pulled up any trees at Bradford, but you have to remember he is only 20 years of age; this is far from the finished product for the Irishman who excelled at youth level for the Clarets.

Why would Costelloe be better served at Bradford than Burnley?

As stated earlier, Costelloe fell behind at Turf Moor due to the vast winger options the Clarets soon became to boast. Benson, Zaroury and Churlinov were joined by Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Scott Twine and Nathan Tella as winger options, meaning Costelloe didn't really get a chance.

With a Premier League spot confirmed for next season, it is increasingly likely that the Clarets will expand their ranks with Churlinov also likely to leave the club on loan, according to reports.

For Costelloe, signing such young wingers will mean that it will be harder to ever earn that first team spot, and as such he is unlikely to carve a career out for himself under Kompany, and as such should drop down the leagues.

Already being at Bradford and learning from one of the best strikers that English football has seen in the past forty years, it could already be a match made in heaven.

Verdict

Costelloe does have bags of talent, and Kompany would not have fielded him for those first three games if he didn't think there was a player in there somewhere.

At just 20 years of age, he wouldn't cost too much and Bradford would have a player in their ranks who could quite easily make it to become a Championship regular if his development is fulfilled in the correct manner.

And, should they not go up either against Carlisle or at Wembley, he would have more of a role to play next season in a lower division, which could prove beneficial for both parties.