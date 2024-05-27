Highlights Bradford City signed Reece Burke on loan from West Ham in the 2015-16 season.

Reece Burke made 36 appearances for the Bantams, scoring 2 goals with 1 assist.

Reece Burke has since played for Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Hull City, and Luton Town.

Like most clubs, Bradford City has had hits and misses regarding loan signings over the years. There have been possibly more misses than hits, but there have been a few memorable loan signings over recent seasons.

Last season, the club brought in several loan signings across the two transfer windows, including Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City), Rayhaan Tulloch (West Brom), Chisom Afoka (Aston Villa), Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford), and Tyreik Wright (Plymouth).

Although Tulloch and Afoka were misses in the eyes of most supporters, possibly due to a lack of game time over the course of the season, Tomkinson, Oyegoke, and Wright, all had spells in the side with decent performances, especially Tomkinson, who many fans have called to return to the club on a second loan from parent club Norwich City.

However, there are such deals from in previous campaigns, loan signings like Reece Burke, who joined the club at the same time as midfielder Lee Evans, who was also a success, that the club should look to replicate. It's no surprise to the Bradford faithful that Burke was a Premier League footballer for Luton Town as recently as the 2023-24 season.

Reece Burke career stats in all competitions Team Season(s) Appearances Goals Assists West Ham 2014-2018 15 1 1 Bradford City 2015-2016 (loan) 36 2 1 Wigan Athletic 2016-2017 (loan) 10 1 0 Bolton Wanderers 2017-208 26 1 0 Hull City 2018-2021 110 5 1 Luton Town 2021- 83 5 4

Reece Burke joined Bradford City as a teenager from West Ham

Burke was brought to Valley Parade as an 18-year-old defender for the 2015-16 season and had come off a season where he had made his Premier League debut in a 0-0 draw against QPR.

Initially signing on a one-month loan, Burke quickly wowed the supporters with his ability on the ball, his confidence in bringing the ball out from defence, and his accurate eye for a pass. Also, Burke was comfortable in the air and often outmuscled experienced EFL League One attackers, showcasing his potential to make it as a professional in the men’s game.

After suffering a knee injury, Burke briefly returned to his parent club, West Ham, before rejoining the Bantams for the remainder of the season. Impressively, Burke went on to win seven trophies at the Bradford City end-of-season awards, including Player of the Year in his first full season of professional football.

Reece Burke is a blueprint for loan signings that the Bantams must follow

Burke was a huge success as a loan signing for the club, and Graham Alexander and co must look to replicate such signings when bringing in loan players over the summer transfer window.

There are players out there at Premier League and EFL Championship academies looking for that break into men’s football, and as the saying goes, if you’re good enough, then you’re old enough, so the club shouldn’t shy away from bringing in players like Burke who, at the time, was a teenager making his step up into professional football.

Players like Bradford’s own, Sahir Bashir, could be the next teenage loan signing to light up Valley Parade and excite the fans, overall proving that the loan market works, as proven by the signing of Burke all those years ago.