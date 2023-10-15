On the face of it, Bradford City's decision to part company with experienced manager Mark Hughes, as of right now, looks to have been the right one.

The Welshman had over 18 months in charge of the Bantams in what was his first job in football since leaving Southampton of the Premier League in December 2018, but he failed to live up to the excitement that was around when he was appointed in February 2022.

Hughes did get City to the League Two play-offs last season, which was the bare minimum that was needed considering the squad they had, but they fell at the semi-final hurdle against Carlisle United.

Bradford City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Lewis Richards Wolves Permanent Ash Taylor Kilmamarnock Permanent Alex Pattison Harrogate Town Permanent Tyler Smith Hull City Permanent Clarke Oduor Barnsley Permanent Kevin McDonald Exeter City Permanent Adam Wilson The New Saints Permanent Daniel Oyegoke Brentford B Loan Rayhaan Tulloch West Brom Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Norwich City Loan Chisom Afoka Aston Villa Loan

And despite being one of the favoured sides to go up in pre-season, the West Yorkshire side had a poor start to the campaign under Hughes, and after a 2-1 defeat at Tranmere Rovers earlier in the month left them in 18th position, the Bradford hierarchy sacked Hughes.

Veteran midfielder Kevin McDonald has taken interim charge for the last two league outings, and they have both been 1-0 successes over Swindon Town and AFC Wimbledon respectively.

They are results that have seen City climb up to 11th in the standings, and whilst the Scot leads the club on a winning streak, the hunt for Hughes' successor goes on.

Alan Nixon believes that Crewe Alexandra boss Lee Bell is on the shortlist to be Hughes' replacement, but if Bradford fancy trying to raid a League Two rival, then they should surely be looking at Barrow and their head coach Pete Wild.

Why would Pete Wild be a good fit at Bradford City?

You only have to look at Wild's record as a manager so far in his career to see that he is waiting to rise up the EFL.

Even as a caretaker boss at Oldham Athletic, where he guided the Latics to a win over Fulham in the FA Cup in 2019, there was a sense that he would become a good manager somewhere, and at FC Halifax Town for three years he had the Shaymen in the top half of the National League, getting into the play-offs twice.

With a win percentage of 46.76%, Wild was courted elsewhere and in 2022, Barrow hired him as their new boss to replace Phil Brown, and after struggling near the bottom of the League Two table for two years in succession, the Bluebirds finished in ninth position thanks to the Wild effect.

Currently, Barrow are in the middle reaches of the fourth tier, but Wild is still one of the more highly-rated young managers around, and his record in management simply speaks for itself - he'd no doubt be able to get a tune out of a Bradford squad that has been underperforming in general since the start of 2023-24.

Would Pete Wild make the jump from Barrow to Bradford City?

It's always a risk if you're going to move from one club to another in the same division, but the sheer size of the two clubs in question means that if approached, Wild would surely be tempted.

He has done good things with Barrow of course, but the stature and fanbase of the Bantams means that it is always going to be hard to turn down such a club.

Of course, Wild could hold out for a role in a higher division - one he thinks he may have earned the opportunity to be offered.

But Bradford are a sleeping giant and it is only a short journey across the Pennines from his Manchester base - albeit Barrow do train there during the week instead of going up and down to the Cumbria coast.

Bradford may not even try to bring Wild in, but he would be a perfect candidate if approached and there should be some confidence that he'd make the jump.