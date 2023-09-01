Highlights Rayhaan Tulloch, a West Bromwich Albion forward, is nearing a loan move to Bradford City, adding competition to their forward line.

Tulloch is known for his explosive pace, ability to create chances, and versatility to play as a number nine or on the flanks.

While Tulloch's goal record hasn't been outstanding, a change in position and formation could potentially improve his performance at Bradford City.

Bradford City are said to be closing in on a loan move for West Bromwich Albion forward Rayhaan Tulloch.

According to Tom Collomosse, the Baggies academy graduate will be swapping the Hawthorns for Valley Parade and will become Mark Hughes’ 14th signing of the summer transfer window on deadline day.

Tulloch will be adding more competition for places in the forward line, rivaling with the likes of Andy Cook, Tyler Smith and Jamie Walker who have all started up front.

The Bantams have had a mixed start in the opening stages of the new EFL League Two season, picking up just seven points from their opening five games, but did earn a potentially morale-boosting victory over fourth tier new boys Wrexham in the second round of the Carabao Cup, defeating the Red Dragons on penalties.

Who is Rayhaan Tulloch?

Rayhaan Tulloch is a proud product of the West Bromwich Albion academy, coming through the ranks back in 2018.

Primarily used as a right-winger, Tulloch made his professional debut for the West Midlands outfit in the following campaign, coming on as a late substitute in a goalless draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Tulloch also represented the England U17s when they hosted the 2018 UEFA European U17s Championship. He would go on to start in their semi-final defeat against the Netherlands.

In September 2020, the Birmingham-born man got his first taste of league football by joining Doncaster Rovers on loan, reuniting with former Albion manager Darren Moore.

However, in his second game Tulloch suffered a serious long-term hamstring injury, ruling him out for the season which in turn meant his loan was terminated.

After regaining his fitness, the former England youth international once again headed out on loan and joined Rochdale but in a difficult spell he failed to find the back of the net and featured just seven times for the Dale.

Tulloch found success in his most recent loan trip when heading to the Republic of Ireland and Dundalk.

With no injury issues and more consistent game time, the 22-year-old netted five times in 19 games for the Lilywhites, which included a quarter-final appearance in the FAI Cup.

What can Bradford City fans expect from Rayhaan Tulloch?

The Bantams supporters can expect to see a forward who has explosive pace along with a willingness to drive at defenders and create chances for himself and his teammates.

His style of play has been compared to the likes of Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi, bringing plaudits at the time from England youth coach and now Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Tulloch’s versatility is also a plus point, with the youngster able to play as a number nine as well as on both flanks.

Although his goal record hasn’t been prolific at many clubs he’s been at, shifting him into a striker role could see a change in fortune, particularly if he is partnered in a two-striker formation, with a greater need for link up play required in the attacking areas.