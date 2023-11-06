Highlights Bradford City is close to appointing Graham Alexander as their new manager, according to BBC journalist Ian Dennis.

Alexander's recent managerial record, with MK Dons and Motherwell, does not inspire confidence and may underwhelm Bradford City supporters.

While Alexander had previous success with Salford City and Scunthorpe, his recent failures suggest that Bradford City fans may have to wait longer for a return to League One.

Bradford City look set to appoint their new manager

The Bantams sit 16th in the League Two table and have been under the guidance of caretaker boss Kevin McDonald for the last four games in all competitions after Mark Hughes' departure.

The West Yorkshire outfit are still just six points adrift of the play-off positions and desperately need a new boss to help guide them towards the top seven.

It seems they're close as BBC journalist Ian Dennis believes that the Bantams are set to unveil Graham Alexander as their new manager

In response to an X post by a Bradford City fan asking who the new Bantams manager will be, the BBC journalist replied this morning:

"From what I heard last night it sounded an appointment was imminent.

"Graham Alexander in line but wait and see."

Would Graham Alexander be a good appointment for the Bantams?

His recent record doesn't suggest so.

Alexander is not the household name nor the marquee appointment of previous gaffer Mark Hughes.

However, he has bags of managerial experience in the Football League.

Most recently, Alexander was the manager of MK Dons.

The club had hoped that Alexander could be the man to guide MK back to League One.

However, after just 16 games in charge, he was relieved of his duties following a spell in which MK failed to register a victory in eight League Two outings.

So if his recent record is anything to go by, perhaps Bradford City supporters can rightly feel underwhelmed should their club appoint Alexander.

Prior to his spell at MK Dons, Alexander finished sixth with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in the 2021-22 season.

He was subsequently fired by the Steelmen on the eve of the 2022-23 SPL campaign as the team failed to qualify for the Europa Conference League having been defeated in both legs of their qualifier clash with Sligo Rovers.

Alexander's tenure at Motherwell is unlikely to breed confidence among Bantams supporters.

The former Scunthorpe boss did have an overall successful tenure at Salford City though.

He guided the Ammies to the Football League for the first time ever as they won the 2018-19 National League play-offs.

Then during their first ever League Two campaign, Salford made it to the 2020 EFL Trophy final which was postponed due to COVID-19.

Bizarrely the Ammies sacked Alexander on 12th October 2020 despite the fact they sat fifth in the League Two table having gone unbeaten in their first five games of the 2020/21 campaign.

His record at Salford may give some Bradford fans a bit of hope as to what Alexander may be able to achieve at the club however recent failures at Motherwell and MK Dons may supersede this.

During his time at Scunthorpe, Alexander guided the club to the 2016 League One play-offs.

This will seem like a distant memory to fans of the Iron who now compete in the National League North following two consecutive relegations.

Alexander was sacked by the Iron in 2018 after a spell of poor form.

On the whole, Alexander seems like a pretty uninspiring appointment for the Bantams.

Unless he can re-kindle his touch of old as seen at Scunthorpe and Salford, Bradford fans may have to wait at least another season for their League One return.