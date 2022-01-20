Bradford City set to make Ipswich Town signing

Bradford City are closing in on the signature of Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

The 30-year old is set to make the switch from the League One club down to Bradford, according to Pete O’Rourke on Twitter.

Holy has only featured twice in the league so far this season. Both appearances came while covering an emergency loan deal to Cambridge United.

Quiz: Can you name which club Bradford City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Niall Canavan? Plymouth Argyle Rochdale Scunthorpe United Shrewsbury Town

Otherwise, he has yet to play for Ipswich Town this campaign.

Holy joined Ipswich in 2019 from Gillingham, where he made 57 appearances.

Holy is leaving Ipswich 11th in the League One table. Kieran McKenna’s side tasted defeat in their most recent game, falling to a 2-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers.

Ipswich had managed to earn big results against Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland in recent weeks, beating the former and drawing with the latter. However, they are eight points adrift of the top six places.

Bradford City are currently 11th in League Two. Derek Adams’ side are six points behind their play-off rivals. Up next for the Bantams is a trip to Rochdale on January 22.

The Verdict

Holy’s experience should be a valuable asset to Bradford. Holy has spent six seasons playing at League One level.

Bringing that into the team will be a step up that Bradford needs if they want to have a better second half of the season.

Holy will more than likely go straight into the starting team, with little preparation needed for a goalkeeper to jump straight into a new side.

It now remains to be seen what this means for the goalkeepers still left at the club.