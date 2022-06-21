Bradford City secure transfer agreement for Huddersfield Town man

Bradford City have raided West Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town once again for a young player, with defender Romoney Crichlow joining on loan for the 2022-23 League Two season.

Earlier in the transfer window, the Bantams secured the signature of striker Kian Harratt for the duration of the upcoming campaign, having spent last season with Port Vale, scoring in the fourth tier play-off final.

And Mark Hughes has used the club’s connection with the Terriers once again to bring Crichlow to Valley Parade, who returns to League Two following a stint with Swindon Town last season.

The 23-year-old has played four times for Huddersfield in the Championship, with all of those appearances coming in the 2020-21 season.

He featured 18 times for Swindon in the first half of the most recent campaign before stepping up to Plymouth Argyle of League One for the second half of the season, but he was only able to make three appearances under Steven Schumacher.

Crichlow will now seek regular game-time at the Bantams in the upcoming season as they look to climb out of League Two.

The Verdict

Having lost captain Paudie O’Connor to Lincoln City, Bradford needed to bolster their defence – and they’ve done just that.

Crichlow brings experience from a higher level despite only being relatively young, but he also has featured regularly in League Two as well.

He likely has no future at the John Smith’s Stadium though, so this loan move in particular could prove to be a good platform for his career going forward.

Good performances under Hughes at City could see Crichlow join the club permanently next summer when his contract expires – that must be something that is on the centre-back’s mind.