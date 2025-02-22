West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and Bradford City have both experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

In recent times, the Terriers are best known for defying the odds to reach the Premier League via a penalty shootout win over Reading in the 2017 play-off final and then, even more remarkably, achieving top-flight survival with a 16th place finish at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

Ultimately, the John Smith's Stadium side were relegated back to the Championship in 2019 following a dismal second season in the Premier League but their previous exploits have supplied supporters with memories that will last a lifetime.

Meanwhile, the Bantams have spent the entirety of the last decade residing in either League One or League Two, but they captured the imaginations of football fans up and down the country when they reached the 2013 EFL Cup final as a fourth-tier outfit.

Huddersfield Town and Bradford City supporters will have differing memories of Sean Scannell

Over the years, West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and Bradford have also seen players who have played for both clubs, such as striker Nahki Wells, who has since become a Bristol City stalwart after spells with Burnley and Queens Park Rangers.

Wells was a successful striker for the Bantams, who established a lethal eye for goal in both League Two and League One at Valley Parade before moving on to the Terriers, for whom he also performed well.

On the contrary, winger Sean Scannell will be remembered in a better light by the Terriers faithful than by Bantams fans.

Scannell first joined Huddersfield from Crystal Palace during the summer of 2012 and initially struggled to make a name for himself in blue and white stripes.

In fact, the wideman scored just three goals across all competitions during his first two seasons with the Terriers, but by the 2014/15 season, he managed to showcase his quality in the final third as he notched four goals and seven assists in 42 Championship appearances.

That season, Huddersfield finished just 16th in the second-tier table, so it could be argued that Scannell was somewhat of a shining light in an otherwise struggling team.

He subsequently helped the Terriers secure their Championship status at the end of the 2015/16 season, as he scored one goal and created four assists in 29 league outings.

Scannell also played his part in Town's promotion to the Premier League, as he made 15 appearances and made one assist during the 2016/17 second-tier campaign.

Sean Scannell Huddersfield Town stats Appearances 172 Goals 9 Assists 17

But the Terriers' top-flight status at the time resulted in a lack of game time for the wideman, who joined then-Championship side Burton Albion for the 2017/18 season.

Scannell subsequently joined Bradford during the summer of 2018, and the Valley Parade faithful would have hoped that he could provide some real quality for them in League One.

However, during the 2018/19 campaign, he failed to score in 16 third-tier appearances as the Bantams suffered relegation back to League Two for the first time since winning promotion from the EFL's bottom division back in 2013.

He would then make just five League Two appearances for the Bantams, scoring one goal in the process, before moving on to Blackpool in August 2019.

Sean Scannell Bradford City stats Appearances 24 Goals 1 Assists 1

Huddersfield and Bradford will both be surprised by recent Sean Scannell exploits

After spending three seasons with Grimsby Town, Scannell joined Hornchurch, then in the seventh tier, during the summer of 2023, which may have surprised both Terriers and Bantams supporters, who saw him plying his trade in the EFL.

The wideman helped Hornchurch win promotion to the National League South, as they lifted the 2023/24 Isthmian Premier Division title, and are now competing in the sixth tier.

Ultimately, though, it is Huddersfield fans who will have more positive memories of Scannell than those of Bradford supporters courtesy of the fact he was more successful for the Terriers.