Bradford City reveal financial results for 20/21

Bradford City have filed their financial report for the year ending 30 June 2021 and have also revealed the top-line numbers on their social media accounts.

The Bantams are looking set for at least one more season in Sky Bet League Two next season and will be hoping that that is the year that they get themselves out of the fourth tier.

It seems a long time ago now from when they were a Premier League side but in Mark Hughes they have a manger who is used to coaching at the top level and they will hope that he can get them pointing in the right direction.

Off of the field, meanwhile, there is always going to be interest in the health of Bradford from supporters and neutrals alike, and the Bantams have shared the key figures on Twitter:

🧾 | We have filed our annual financial report – for the year ending 30 June 2021 – at Companies House. ➡️ | Read: https://t.co/rO2JUv6NnY#BCAFC | #TakeMeHome pic.twitter.com/5t3Bm9Hko3 — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) April 4, 2022

The Verdict

It’s also important to note that the financial results that have been posted in recent weeks by clubs are also showing, or beginning to show, the impact that the pandemic had and what playing behind closed doors did, particularly for clubs lower down the football pyramid.

Most clubs operate at a loss, of course, and it was expected even more thanks to the pandemic so hopefully the Bantams and other clubs can begin to put that period behind them now supporters have been back at Valley Parade this season.

