Bradford City receive player boost as play-off push gathers momentum

Bradford City look set to welcome back Bryce Hosannah from injury before the end of March.

Hosannah was signed by Bradford on loan from West Yorkshire rivals, Leeds United, with the young full-back meant to arrive at Valley Parade and get a season of experience under his belt.

However, it hasn’t worked out like that for the 21-year-old and a series of hamstring problems have limited him to only eight appearances in League Two this season.

There’s good news on the horizon for the Bradford loanee, though, with Conor Sellars confirming that the Bantams will welcome back Hosannah within a couple of weeks now.

Speaking to BBC Leeds (as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post), the Bradford joint-boss said: “Bryce is around the two week mark.

“He’s currently outside when the first team are training doing little bits with the physio. We’re ticking him over and looking to get him back as soon as possible.” Sellars and Mark Trueman have guided Bradford away from the relegation zone in League Two and four wins on the spin has lifted them to 11th in the table. They are now only four points adrift of the play-off picture with 17 fixtures remaining. The Verdict This is good news for Bradford. Hosannah is a player that’s got plenty of talent and Bradford should have been the place that he really got going in his career. Injuries have, unfortunately, impacted that. His return for the run-in is a boost, though. Bradford have worked their way into play-off contention and they are well placed to challenge for the top-seven. Hosannah could have a big say in helping Bradford be successful in that push. Thoughts? Let us know!