Bradford City quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Valley Parade – But are they true?

No wins in four have somewhat dented Bradford City’s slight hopes of finishing in the play-offs.

The Bantams were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Oldham Athletic yesterday, leaving them sitting 12th in the league table.

Valley Parade hasn’t been too much of a fortress this season. City have won only seven of their 16 games at home, and it is important to turn this around come the end of the campaign.

Can you get full marks on this Valley Parade quiz? Have a go!

