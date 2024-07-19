Highlights Bradford City supporters want to see more goals throughout the team with less reliance on Andy Cook.

Supporters want to see an improvement with the overall fitness of the players and a reduction in injuries to key players like Alex Pattison.

Graham Alexander and the squad must make Valley Parade a fortress and improve the home form to have promotion success.

Pre-season hasn’t started on the best terms for Bradford City, with two defeats to sixth-tier teams not particularly filling the supporters with hope for next season, regardless of whether the actual results matter or not.

As the season draws closer, manager Graham Alexander has much to decide about the squad. It’s likely that more players will come in and some will leave, and ideally, Alexander will want to finalise the squad over the next couple of weeks after a quick start to recruitment over the summer.

Outside of transfer incomings and outgoings, there are three things that supporters of the Bantams want to see Alexander deliver next season if the club is to have success. Let’s take a look at these and discuss why they’re non-negotiables for the majority of the fan base.

More goals from defenders and midfielders next season

There is a problem which has plagued Bradford City for many years, and that is finding a mixture of goals from midfielders and defenders. That is something Alexander must address next season.

Last season, Brad Halliday was the most prolific defender to add goals to the team, with the right wing-back scoring four goals in all competitions. Disappointingly, the centre-back options at the club only managed to contribute five goals in 120 appearances from Matty Platt, Ciaran Kelly and Sam Stubbs combined.

In contrast, Bailey Cargill of Mansfield Town contributed five goals alone last season, and new recruit Neill Byrne added two goals in 22 appearances for Stockport County, which could see the experienced defender being one to add some goals from corners next season for the Bantams.

Although Jamie Walker managed nine goals for the club during the previous season, there is still a need for more goals from the likes of Alex Pattison, who spent most of last season injured. New recruit Antoni Sarcevic, who managed eight goals from midfield for champions Stockport, could be the player who adds those additional goals from midfield.

Everyone knows what Andy Cook can do when he has service, but if Alexander can find a way to score more goals from other areas of the team, it would massively help the club to achieve their goal of promotion come May.

Improving fitness and reducing injury problems for players like Alex Pattison

The club has had a horrid time over recent years, with injuries and fitness problems a real issue that, hopefully, has now been resolved by the manager and his staff.

Two key players who suffered from significant injury problems last season were the mentioned Pattison and attacker Jake Young, with the former seemingly picking up injuries which carried over from his return to the club after the successful loan spell at Swindon Town for the first half of the season.

Alex Pattison stats for Bradford City (TransferMarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 413 3 1

In terms of fitness, the players often seemed to lose concentration and suffer from fatigue going into the final stages of matches last season, which appeared to be one of the reasons why we conceded late goals.

Although this was more of a problem under former manager Mark Hughes, supporters don’t want to see this continue under Alexander, and it's suspected that it will not be an issue.

Even though injuries are sometimes unavoidable, the club could take steps to limit these problems. The manager, Alexander, takes a positive approach to injuries and match fitness, allowing players sufficient time to recover, which the supporters want to see.

Making Valley Parade a fortress

Playing for Bradford City comes with many expectations at this level, which many players have seemingly struggled with. When playing home games at Valley Parade, there is an expectation to win, or at least not lose.

During the 2022-23 season, the club only managed to win nine of their 23 home fixtures with ten draws, followed by the same number of wins but with fewer draws, eight, for the 23-24 season.

It’s clear that this home form is simply not acceptable and must improve if the club is to have any success next season. The only way to do that is to make Valley Parade somewhere opposition teams hate to come to like it was under former manager Phil Parkinson.

Should Alexander manage to make these three things happen, then promotion is a real option as goals and solid home form can see those extra points needed, which ultimately saw the club miss out on a play-off place by one point. Get this right, and going up to Sky Bet League One could become a reality.