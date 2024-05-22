Highlights Sharpe backs Alexander to lead Bradford to promotion with necessary summer signings for stronger squad.

Momentum from the positive end of the season can push Bradford towards a top seven finish in 2025.

Past success and recent improved form highlight the need for backing Alexander in the upcoming transfer window.

Lee Sharpe has issued a clear message to Bradford City ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Bantams missed out on a play-off place last year, finishing ninth in the League Two table.

The gap to the top seven was just one point, with the club narrowly missing out on the chance to fight for promotion back to League One.

Bradford have been outside the third tier of English football since 2019, but will be eyeing a push for promotion in 2025.

Graham Alexander was appointed manager last November following Mark Hughes’ departure.

Graham Alexander's Bradford City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 35 18 7 10 51.40

Sharpe urges Bradford to back Alexander

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via William Hill, Sharpe believes that Alexander is the man to bring Bradford forward following a positive second half of the season.

He has urged the Yorkshire club to back the 52-year-old in the transfer market this summer in order to aid their promotion prospects.

When asked if Alexander was the right man for the club, Sharpe said: “Yes, he has a good record and at this level he knows the League.

“Absolutely, they have to back him and he can succeed.

“Time is key as you have the basis of a good squad, but with the right additions, Bradford can challenge for promotion.

“Fan base wise, Bradford get good support, so momentum can help If they can add players and start the season well.”

Bradford won the final five games of their league season, but still missed out on a seventh place finish by just one point.

The Bantams had earned a play-off place last year, coming sixth under Hughes, but lost out on the chance to earn promotion with a semi-final loss to Carlisle United.

A difficult start to the term led to Hughes’ dismissal, but Alexander managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign.

Their focus will now be on building a team capable of fighting for a top seven place over the next 12 months.

Graham Alexander’s managerial experience

Related Bradford City should capitalise on Portsmouth decision to line up Valley Parade reunion: View Bradford City should look to sign released Portsmouth midfielder Lee Evans to add some much-needed quality in the centre of the pitch.

Alexander previously worked as a manager at a number of clubs in the EFL, as well as Scotland.

He began his coaching career with a caretaker stint at Preston North End in 20211, before taking over at Fleetwood Town in 2012 on a permanent basis.

The former forward also managed Scunthorpe United, Salford City, Motherwell and MK Dons prior to arriving at Valley Parade in late 2023.

It remains to be seen what kind of backing Alexander will receive in the transfer market, with the window set to open on 14 June.

Alexander has earned the right to summer backing

The positive end to the season gives supporters plenty of reason to be optimistic for the next campaign.

Five wins on the bounce to end the term shows that things are clicking under Alexander, and highlights that a promotion push could be possible in 2025.

Bradford will need to make a few improvements to their first team squad to get over the line, but the new manager has earned the right to receive some backing in the transfer market.

If Alexander can continue to build on his start to life with the club over the next few months, then his team will be considered one of the favourites for a top three spot.