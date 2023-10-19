Bradford City are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Mark Hughes.

Hughes was dismissed earlier this month after the 2-1 defeat at Tranmere Rovers, departing with the club sitting 18th in the League Two table.

Midfielder Kevin McDonald was appointed interim manager following Hughes' exit, and the 34-year-old has won all three of his games in charge in all competitions so far.

The Bantams won 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday to move up to 11th in the table, and they face fifth-placed Wrexham at the University of Bradford Stadium this weekend.

As McDonald prepares to take charge once again, we rounded up all the latest news on Bradford's managerial search.

McDonald backed to land permanent job

McDonald has made a big impact during his spell in caretaker charge, and it is clear that he has made an impression on his players.

Midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe, who scored the winner against the Dons on Saturday, says he and the rest of the squad would like to see the Scotsman handed the role on a permanent basis.

"I don't know what happens up there but everyone's behind him 100 per cent," Osadebe told the Telegraph & Argus on Saturday.

"Whether he gets it or not, we know what's demanded of us but we'd love to see him get it.

"He’s different, he's what we would like.

"He's an honest guy, he demands the standards are high and everyone's bought into it. We all have our ideals and they come together with us.

"Kev's young, he has a lot of ideas and as a team we're doing what he's asking, pressing high, creating chances, being exciting, dominating possession - that's something we've done and the results have shown.

"He's been a player (this season) so he knows what everyone's about."

Crewe boss under consideration

According to Football Insider, Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell is "in the frame" to become the next Bantams boss.

Bell took charge at the Mornflake Stadium on an interim basis last November before being appointed permanently the following month.

After leading the Railwaymen to a 15th-placed finish in League Two last season, Bell's side have enjoyed an outstanding start to the campaign, and they currently sit fourth in the table after picking up 23 points from their first 13 league games.

Crewe are the top scorers in the fourth tier having netted 30 goals so far this season, while they knocked Championship side Sunderland out of the Carabao Cup in August, winning on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

Duo express interest

Danny Cowley has been out of work since leaving Portsmouth in January.

Earlier this month, Cowley expressed an interest in both the Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford vacancies, although the Owls have since appointed Danny Rohl as their new manager.

"We love football and we miss football every day," Cowley told Sky Sports News, quoted by the Telegraph & Argus.

"It’s the first thing we think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to bed.

"Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are both huge clubs, fantastic football clubs which mean so much to so many people.

"For Nicky and I, what a wonderful opportunity to be able to work at clubs which mean so much to so many people.

"The responsibility that you have and influence you can have on something which means so much to so many people. This is incredible and why ultimately we love football.

"So, yes, we’re missing football and looking forward to getting back in.

"For Nicky and I what’s really important is to try to find a club which is self aware to know where it is today and has clarity on where it wants to go in the future.

"Once you know the starting point and the destination, you can then work out if you have the skillset to maybe put stepping stones in place.

"This is ultimately what we’re looking for and, yes, we’re looking forward to seeing what the coming days and weeks bring."

It remains to be seen whether the interest is mutual, but it seems that Cowley would be keen to take over at the University of Bradford Stadium.

According to the Telegraph & Argus, former Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has also thrown his hat into the ring.

Holden was dismissed by the Addicks in late August after his side lost four of their first five games in League One, departing The Valley after just over eight months in charge.