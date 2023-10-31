Highlights Key Takeaways:

Bradford City is still in search of a new manager after Mark Hughes' sacking almost a month ago. The team needs someone to turn their fortunes around.

Former Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden is a potential candidate for the job. Bristol Rovers also have an interest in him following Joey Barton's sacking.

The club is expected to make an appointment soon, possibly before the weekend, meaning caretaker boss Kevin McDonald will return to his playing role if an outside individual is brought in.

It has been nearly four weeks now since Mark Hughes was sacked as manager of Bradford City, but his successor is still yet to be chosen by the powers-that-be at Valley Parade.

The Bantams are currently sitting in 16th position in the fourth tier of English football, and whilst they are just six points behind the play-off spots, there is a need for a new name to come and turn around the club's fortunes sooner rather than later.

Ex-Oxford United and MK Dons boss Karl Robinson reportedly turned down talks for the job over a week ago, so Bradford have had to look at other candidiates - let's look at the latest news as the club look to find the person to take them forwards.

43-year-old to be offered job?

Unlike other EFL vacancies right now, there has been a stark lack of actual names linked to the actual role at Valley Parade, which could suggest that work is being done on the down-low.

Aside from Robinson though, the other name that has continuously cropped up is that of Dean Holden.

Sacked by Charlton Athletic at the end of August just five matches into the League One season, Holden was reported to be interested not long after Hughes was sacked in early October.

Dean Holden's Managerial Statistics Team Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Oldham Athletic 15 3 5 7 20% Bristol City 43 19 5 19 44.2% Charlton Athletic 32 12 5 15 37.5%

And last week, iNews claimed that the 43-year-old was indeed being eyed up by the Bradford hierarchy in regards to their vacant post, although at the time it was unclear if an official approach had been made for the Mancunian's services.

Alan Nixon though delivered an update to the situation via Patreon this past weekend, claiming that Holden may be offered the job at City this week, and they may need to be quick to do that as well as Gillingham - their fourth tier rivals - are believed to have spoken to him too for their own vacancy.

Bristol Rovers talking to Bantams target

It's not just Gillingham who Bradford potentially need to be worried about as well when it comes to Holden - it is Bristol Rovers too.

The Bristol Post claim that the League One side have held initial talks with Holden after they sacked Joey Barton last week, but he is just one of a number of candidates being considered by the Gas.

Considering his Bristol City connections though, it would be a shock if Holden was accepted by the Rovers fanbase if he were to be their first-choice.

Time-frame for appointment revealed?

According to the Telegraph & Argus, Tuesday night's EFL Trophy clash against Man City's under-21's could be the final time caretaker boss Kevin McDonald takes to the dugout.

They are reporting that the City hierarchy are closing in on making an appointment in the near future, and that could happen before the weekend.

It would mean McDonald would go back to being a part of the playing squad if an outside individual is brought in to be Hughes' full-time replacement, and even though his time as interim boss started well, back-to-back defeats against MK Dons and Sutton United in league action means that it is perhaps ending with a whimper.