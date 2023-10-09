Bradford City are already on the search for a new manager this early into the new League Two season.

Mark Hughes was relieved of his duties as manager of the Bantams just a few months after leading the team to the play-offs last season.

The Welshman had overseen just 13 points from 11 games, which had the team floundering in the bottom half of the fourth division standings.

He previously led the squad to a sixth place finish, but semi-final elimination to Carlisle United ended their promotion hopes.

What is the latest news surrounding Bradford City’s manager search?

With Hughes no longer at the helm, Bradford will be scouring the market to find his replacement.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the club’s attempts to appoint a new manager…

Rubbished rumours

It had been reported that Neil Redfearn and Steve Thompson were being considered as potential candidates by Bradford following Hughes’ dismissal.

However, according to the Telegraph & Argus, neither coach is seen as a serious possible arrival.

It is understood that speculation surrounding the pair is wide of the mark, and that the League Two side is not weighing up a move to appoint them.

Redfearn had a stint with Bradford during his playing days, which included a 21-goal campaign in their first year in the Premier League.

McDonald verdict

Kevin McDonald was appointed as interim manager following the dismissal of Hughes.

The 34-year-old is a player-caretaker, and oversaw a 1-0 win over Swindon at the weekend.

While it is unclear whether he has any chance of earning the role on a permanent basis, he expressed his delight at getting the team back into winning ways.

“It was a good day for everyone involved,” said McDonald, via Offaly Live.

“A day that was much needed, especially at home.

“We got three points, which we set out to do, and did that with a good performance.

“There were a few times we nicked the ball in good areas.

“If we’d had better quality in the final third, we could have scored other goals.”

Hostile claim

Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn spoke about the situation surrounding Hughes in the build up to last weekend’s clash between the two clubs.

Flynn knows the Bantams well from his time as a player there from 2009 to 2012.

He admitted that Hughes’ demise seemed inevitable given how negative things were getting at the club.

“First and foremost, I am sorry to see Mark lose his job,” said Flynn, via Telegraph & Argus.

“Bradford is a club I know well and I have a lot of feelings and respect for, it is a great club with good people there.

“I think that the timing of it will bring them closer together in the crowd, it was getting a bit hostile towards the end for Mark.

“I would say that the expectations are high there and because of reaching the play-offs last season, you would expect to kick on.

“They haven’t quite done that for whatever reason.

“I am not going to comment on that because I don’t know the ins and outs.”