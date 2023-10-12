Highlights Bradford City are on the hunt for a new manager after relieving Mark Hughes of his duties. They have the biggest expectations in League Two.

Kevin McDonald has been overseeing the team on an interim basis and will continue to do so until a new manager is appointed.

Neil Redfearn and Steve Thompson are not considered serious candidates for the managerial position. The club is taking their time to find the right person for the job.

Bradford City are on the hunt for a new manager after deciding to relieve Mark Hughes from his duties a week or so ago.

The Bantams, arguably, have the biggest expectations of any side in the League Two table.

Of course, you have big finances and big ambitions at the likes of Wrexham, Stockport County, and Salford City, as well as others, but it is at Bradford where the days of Premier League past still echo around Valley Parade and, though they are nowhere near that level these days, there's a hope that they can start making steps in the right direction sooner rather than later.

That was the hope under Hughes, of course, but things did not materialise how they would have liked, and now they are on the hunt for a new boss.

Let's take a look at the latest murmurings on that front...

Kevin McDonald gives the latest

Former Fulham man Kevin McDonald has been presiding over things on an interim basis and that appears to be the case this weekend for the game with AFC Wimbledon.

Quoted by The Yorkshire Post, McDonald said

"I'll see what is said. But I assume that if a manager isn't appointed, I'll be on the side or on the pitch or whatever it may be.

"But I have no real idea, I'll just take it day by day and we'll see how we go."

McDonald is obviously just focusing on what needs to be done on the pitch and day to day, with Bradford needing to get themselves up the league table.

Positively, they've won their last two matches - against Swindon in Sky Bet League Two and then Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy - and that will give McDonald confidence he can help the team get another result this weekend against the Dons.

The London club will be tough, though, with them fourth in the league after a really positive start to life in the fourth tier this year.

Two names ruled out

Earlier this week, it had been claimed that Neil Redfearn and Steve Thompson were among the potential candidates for the role.

However, according to the Telegraph & Argus, neither of those are seen as a serious possible arrival at Valley Parade.

They report that the speculation surrounding the pair is wide of the mark, and that the League Two side is not weighing up a move to appoint either of them.

Bradford taking their time

As per The Telegraph and Argus, the Bantams are taking their time with finding the right person to take over from Hughes.

They have had a number of applications for the role, as you might well expect, and they are eager to not rush into a new appointment.

They naturally want to get it right, then, and it'll be fascinating to see who they end up going for when the time comes.

Not rushing certainly seems the right way to go, and the club just needs to ensure the next manager is going to be taking them the right way.