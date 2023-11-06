Bradford City are currently searching for a new manager following the decision to part ways with Mark Hughes.

The Welshman led the Bantams to a play-off place last season, but a poor start to the new campaign has led to a change in manager.

The 60-year-old departed in early October after a 2-1 loss away to Tranmere Rovers.

Mark Trueman was placed in temporary charge as the League Two side began their search for a permanent replacement.

Trueman has overseen two wins, a draw and two losses in the fourth tier in the time since taking over.

What is the latest Bradford City manager news?

A month has passed since Hughes’ dismissal, with Bradford currently sitting 16th in the table.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the club’s search for a new permanent manager…

Cowley verdict

Former Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley emerged as a leading candidate to take charge of Bradford in recent weeks.

However, the 45-year-old ultimately turned down the chance to join the club following a last minute U-turn decision.

EFL pundit Jobi McAnuff has given his verdict on Cowley’s decision not to join the League Two team.

"Ultimately, whether you're a player or a manager, and this is one side of the game that people don't see, if that family side of things isn't right, you can't go in there and give it your absolute 100 per cent attention and care that is absolutely needs, particularly

at a club like Bradford City," said McAnuff, via the BBC’s Football Daily podcast.

"We all know the expectation, what the fans there demand and again a club that is hugely well supported week in, week out

"So, clearly for him at this moment in time it just wasn't the right fit.”

Bristol Rovers front-runner

Karl Robinson has emerged as a front-running candidate to take over at Bristol Rovers following the League One team’s decision to part ways with Joey Barton.

Rovers are looking to compete for promotion to the Championship and now Darren Witcoop is reporting that the former Oxford United manager is closing in on the vacancy.

This will come as a particular blow to the Bantams given Robinson was one of their primary targets to replace Hughes.

It has been claimed that Robinson has no interest in working at a lower level than League One, meaning he snubbed the opportunity to take over at Bradford due to their current league standing.

Walker claim

Bradford playmaker Jamie Walker has given his verdict on the club’s search for a new manager.

Following the team’s FA Cup elimination to Wycombe Wanderers last weekend, the 30-year-old suggested that he is hopeful a new manager will provide a steady direction for the team.

“It’s never easy,” said Walker, via Telegraph & Argus.

“A lot of people with different ideas try and get their point across and maybe we’re lacking a little bit of direction of where we want to go.

“But it will be great for the group when we get a new manager in.

“Everyone will get a lift, even the boys who’ve not been involved.

“It’s a clean slate for everyone and we’ll all be looking forward to Saturday.

“Hopefully we can still salvage something from the season.”