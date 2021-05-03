Bradford City man makes admission over his future ahead of summer transfer window

Bradford City striker Lee Novak has told the Telegraph & Argus that he is keen to stay with the Bantams as his contract continues to wind down at Valley Parade.

The veteran frontman has endured a frustrating season at the Sky Bet League Two outfit and had been sidelined since January after undergoing a knee operation.

Despite the numerous setbacks with his fitness, the former Huddersfield Town man has still managed to plunder seven goals in 17 games for City and could well have done enough to earn himself a fresh contract.

Speaking after the club’s draw against Scunthorpe United recently, Novak had this to say on his future:

“I’d love to be part of what the management and Ryan (Sparks) are building. That has not changed.

“I can say hand on heart that I would love to still be here. But that’s not down to me.

“If the club want to do it at the end of the season then that’s up to them. That’s football and every club’s different.”

The Bantams are set to finish the campaign in mid table and will then be turning their attentions towards the summer as they look to finalise their released and retained list ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict

For me, I think Bradford would be wise to keep hold of Novak as his experience and obvious goal scoring prowess could prove invaluable for the club going forwards.

He still has a lot to give at the age of 32 and it is so clear that he wants to stay put with the Bantams this summer.

City could do a lot worse and I think the fact that the striker was sidelined for a long period of time should not play into their thinking as when he as played, he has contributed well.

If he had stayed fit for the entirety of the season, there’s no reason why he wouldn’t have hit double figures and if they tie him to a new deal, he could do just that in the next campaign.