Bradford City locked in transfer tussle with Bolton Wanderers in pursuit of former ace

Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers are interested in signing Crawley Town winger Filipe Morais, according to reports from Football Insider.

Both sides will be eager to push for promotion in League Two next season, with Bolton being relegated from League One last term now looking for a new lease of life under Ian Evatt.

According to Football Insider, Bradford and Bolton have opened talks to sign Crawley winger Filipe Morais, who is no stranger to the two clubs.

The 34-year-old made over 70 appearances for Bradford during a three-year stay at Valley Parade, scoring the equaliser in their famous 4-2 FA Cup victory over Chelsea in 2015.

The Portuguese winger then moved to Bolton in 2017, helping Phil Parkinson’s side win promotion from League One and stay up in the Championship the following season.

Morais is currently out of favour at League Two side Crawley, making just seven appearances for the club in 2019/20 before joining Oldham Athletic on loan in September.

His contract runs out in 2021, but Football Insider claim he could be available to sign for free this summer.

The Verdict

I think that Morais would be a great signing for either Bolton or Bradford.

He is a really clever and direct winger who brings goal threat to the team, and Bradford fans loved him during his previous spell at Valley Parade.

Having watched Ian Evatt’s side on multiple occasions last term, wide players are so important in his system, and Morais’ direct wing play and ability to take a man on could be key for his side.