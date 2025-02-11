Bradford City have impressed in League Two under Graham Alexander this season, and find themselves well in contention to win promotion back to League One.

The Bantams have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions, with five of those victories coming in the league and the other two contributing to the club reaching the quarter-finals of the Vertu Trophy.

As a result of their recent good form, Bradford currently sit fourth in the League Two table, and are just two points outside the automatic promotion places with a game in hand on Doncaster Rovers in third.

Bradford City's last five results in League Two Opposition Result Harrogate Town (H) 1-0 W AFC Wimbledon (A) 1-0 L Morecambe (H) 1-0 W Walsall (H) 3-0 W Carlisle United (A) 0-1 W

What makes Bradford's recent run of form even more impressive is the fact they have done it without top scorer Andy Cook, who had scored 12 goals in the fourth tier this season before suffering an ACL injury that will rule him out for the remainder of the campaign on New Year's Day.

They have also only conceded one goal in their last six games in all competitions.

Alexander will hope that his side can continue to build momentum and finally secure a return to League One six years after they were relegated from the third tier in 2019.

Don Goodman predicts League Two promotion race will go to the wire

Former Bradford striker and current Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has discussed the Bantams' good form of late, and what he thinks their aim should be between now and the end of the season, via OLBG.

"Bradford City need to be challenging at the top end of League Two," said Goodman.

"And if they get to League One, you'd like to think they could possibly challenge at the top of that division like Wrexham, too.

"Winning four in a row in any division can change a team's complexion as we saw with Coventry City and we have seen the same with Bradford City.

"The AFC Wimbledon defeat was tough to take but hopefully their Vertu Trophy win against Rotherham United will give them the confidence to kick on.

"The only problem Bradford have is that all of the teams above them are on good form. It's going to be a battle and it will go down to the wire.

"If City don't finish in the top three, they've got to make sure they're in the top seven as minimum. But it won't be easy."

Bradford will have their sights set on automatic promotion

While Bradford have only reached the play-offs in League Two once since they were relegated from League One in 2019, they will no doubt have their sights set on a top-three finish this term.

If they can beat a struggling Accrington Stanley side at home on Tuesday night, then they will leapfrog Doncaster and find themselves inside the automatic promotion places.

However, the Bantams cannot afford to slip up, as they are also only two points clear of Crewe Alexandra in eighth place, so a downturn in form could easily result in them slipping outside the play-off places fairly quickly.

It is set to be an entertaining race for promotion in League Two between now and the end of the season, and it looks like Bradford are going to be at the centre of it, with a much-needed return to League One potentially there for the taking.