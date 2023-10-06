Bradford City are looking for a new manager after they dispensed of the services of Mark Hughes earlier on this week.

The Welshman, who had never managed outside of the Premier League in club football before his appointment at Valley Parade in February 2022, paid the price for an abject start to the 2023-24 season, with City sitting in 18th position in the League Two table after 11 matches played.

The Bantams have won just three times in the league so far, and after losing out in the play-offs last season at the semi-final stage, it was time for the club's hierarchy to wave goodbye to the former Man City boss.

CEO Ryan Sparks is now on the hunt for Hughes' successor, and he has perhaps surprisingly targeted a duo who are currently working at a National League club in the fifth tier of English football.

According to a report from the Daily Star, Bradford want to speak to both Neil Redfearn and Steve Thompson, who are currently working together at Oldham Athletic with the latter being the caretaker manager following David Unsworth's recent departure.

In his five matches in charge, Thompson - who is usually the club's head of recruitment - has won three times and drawn twice, and has also brought in a man he knows well in the form of Redfearn to assist him whilst he is the interim boss.

And whilst it's not clear as to whether the pair are Bradford's top targets, the club are still keen to speak to the experienced duo about the job.

Who are Neil Redfearn and Steve Thompson?

Redfearn had a lengthy playing career, with his most notable stint coming with Barnsley between 1991 and 1998, playing Premier League football briefly for the Tykes.

The Dewsbury-born 58-year-old managed both Scarborough and Northwich Victoria in the mid-2000's and had been caretaker manager of a number of clubs, including Leeds United on multiple occasions, before being handed the job on a full-time basis in 2014, which is when he hired Thompson as his assistant.

Redfearn lasted less than a year in charge of Leeds under controversial owner Massimo Cellino, but he was handed the Rotherham United job in 2015, although that stint only lasted four months.

Since then, Redfearn has managed a number of women's clubs as well as Newcastle United's under-23's team, with his last job before being drafted in as a temporary coach at Oldham being as manager of Sheffield United Women.

Thompson meanwhile has never been a manager in his own right following a playing career that saw him feature for the likes of Bolton Wanderers as a team-mate of Redfearn's, as well as Leicester City and Rotherham, before then being an assistant manager at Blackpool for a number of years between 2006 and 2014.

He linked back up with Simon Grayson at Preston North End in 2015 a few months after exiting Leeds before Redfearn did, spending seven years at Deepdale before departing and eventually becoming Oldham's head of recruitment.

Would Neil Redfearn and Steve Thompson be a good appointment for Bradford?

Whilst both men clearly have a lot of experience within the world of football, there are surely more ambitious appointments than this for Bradford.

There will be a wealth of interest in the vacancy by managers who have achieved more in recent times, such is the size and stature of the club as a sleeping giant in League Two.

It would probably be better for Thompson to take the Oldham vacancy if offered it with Redfearn alongside him, although you could understand why Bradford would be a head-turner.

But this interest is likely to go down lukewarm with supporters who are no doubt expecting a more attractive name in the dugout.