With the season opener fast approaching, managers up and down the EFL would ideally have their squads finalised. However, this is rarely the case, and transfers will continue to happen between clubs. Bradford City manager Graham Alexander has some decisions regarding one player over the next few weeks.

Striker Jake Young is a common name that crops up a lot during transfer windows since his impressive loan spell at Sky Bet League Two side Swindon Town last season, during which he scored 16 goals in 25 appearances.

Transfer speculation over the previous week, via Alan Nixon, has seen Stevenage linked as a side interested in the promising striker, and other Sky Bet League One clubs are also likely in for the player.

Alexander commented on the situation, via the Telegraph and Argus: “I had a chat with Jake just about his situation, so we both have clarity. I want to have that communication with people.”

The Bantams boss has commented previously on his honest approach towards players, but should Young decide to leave, the club will have to look for a suitable replacement.

Here we take a look at three names that could replace the striker should he leave the club this window.

Rory Wilson - Aston Villa

Possibly a name unfamiliar to many due to his young age, but Rory Wilson is a talented young striker coming through the ranks at Premier League club Aston Villa.

After coming through the academy at Scottish side Rangers, Wilson signed for Villa in 2022. He could now be looking to test his skills in men’s football and the opportunity to showcase his ability could be in the bottom division of the EFL pyramid.

With an impressive return of 19 goals in 29 games in youth football last season, supporters of Bradford City could see a future star featuring for the club should he join on loan.

Macauley Bonne - Unattached

Maybe a slightly more realistic target than a somewhat unknown Premier League loanee, Macauley Bonne, may be an underwhelming name for City fans to hear on this list.

The 28-year-old striker has been without a club since leaving Gillingham at the end of last season, having featured for both the Gills and Cambridge United, scoring six goals in 47 appearances, in all competitions, for both clubs.

Macaulay Bonne career stats (TransferMarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 383 96 19

With Andy Cook and Calum Kavanagh likely being the Bantams' first-choice strikers this season and Tyler Smith and Vadaine Oliver being options, adding Bonne could be an additional option should injuries strike.

Bailey Cadamarteri - Sheffield Wednesday

After covering a couple of players that the Bradford City supporter base may not have heard of, the name Cadamarteri will certainly be familiar to fans of a certain age.

The son of former Bradford City striker Danny Cadamarteri, Bailey Cadamarteri is well thought of at parent club Sheffield Wednesday, providing four goals in 23 appearances last season. Still, he is seemingly available for loan, with the player being linked to Wrexham amongst a host of Sky Bet League One sides this pre-season.

Although optimistic, Cadamarteri could be tempted to Valley Parade to follow in his father's footsteps. He would certainly be made a first-team starter for the club, which may not happen higher up the divisions.

Bradford fans will be hopeful that Jake Young will stay at the club, as they haven't seen much of the clearly talented player in claret and amber. But should he leave, there are options that could be ideal replacements and contribute to a successful season for Bradford as the club chases promotion come the end of May.