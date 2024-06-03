Highlights Bradford City has parted ways with the head of physical performance, Greg Stebbings.

Bradford City are currently advertising a vacancy for a head of performance at the club.

Graham Alexander could look to bring in more new faces to his backroom staff to help change fortunes.

Like every club up and down the EFL divisions, Bradford City are looking to improve things on and off the pitch during the summer transfer window, including the playing squad and staff.

Manager Graham Alexander is keen to move Bradford forward in every way possible to prepare the club for ultimate success, which would be achieving promotion next season after missing out on the play-offs this term.

Despite not being the club’s first choice to take the first-team manager role after the club had dismissed Mark Hughes from the position in October 2023, Alexander has shown enough throughout his seven months in charge of the club to be given a chance next season.

During a season that saw managerial changes, unrest amongst the fanbase, including a protest against the ownership, many disappointing performances on the pitch, and lots of injuries, the season was somewhat of a rollercoaster but did end well in terms of results, although it was a little too late to have any success of promotion, which was the club's goal at the start of the season.

With the head of football operations David Sharpe already being brought in to improve things behind the scenes, there are sure to be more changes to the staff around the club and the playing squad, with Alexander looking to improve things across the club.

Bradford City parted ways with head of physical performance staff member

It’s likely that going into next season, Alexander would like to bring in more of his own backroom staff as he looks to build a long-term plan for the club with chief operating officer Ryan Sparks and Sharpe. To date, he has only brought with him assistant manager Chris Lucketti, who has been at Alexander's side throughout his management career.

The club recently announced the departure of the head of physical performance Greg Stebbings after three years of being at the club under previous managers Derek Adams and Marks Hughes, and has since advertised a vacancy for the head of performance position at the club.

Although no concrete reason is given for why the club has decided to go in a different direction from Stebbings, Alexander did comment on the situation regarding changes required at the club.

Alexander commented, “If we feel we can improve, we need to do what’s right for the club. It’s not just on the playing side. We had enough time at the club to oversee everything, judge everything and get all the information that we needed. The remit when we came in was to improve as much as we could.”

Furthermore, it’s no secret that several key players have struggled with injuries at the club, including Jamie Walker, Jake Young, and Alex Pattison, which would derail any team at this level should they lose players with the quality of these three in attacking areas.

League stats for injured Bradford City players during the 2023-24 season Name Appearances Goals Minutes Played Sam Stubbs 26 0 1,966' Alex Pattison 9 2 537' Harry Chapman 15 0 406' Jamie Walker 30 8 2,232' Jake Young 4 0 152' Vadaine Oliver 6 0 128'

Another possible reason for a change in this department could be the overall fitness of players over previous seasons. It has become evident among some of the fanbase that players do not appear as fit as they should, with opposition players looking fitter across the 90 minutes, which could be something Alexander also has in mind.

In a recent interview, Alexander mentioned that the club is looking to crack down on soft-tissue injuries, which could also be due to a lack of fitness and maybe a lack of education given to players about reducing such injuries. During this interview, Alexander commented: “A lot of the time, it’s player education that will help the issue as well.”

Alexander could make further staff changes to the club

Players' contracts end at the conclusion of the season and the same can be true for staff members. There hasn’t been any news from the club regarding first-team coach and loan manager Mark Trueman, whose contract is believed to be up at the end of June 2024.

Trueman has managed the club on an interim basis previously and has been at the club under several managers. It could be the right time for the club and Trueman to part ways, which Alexander will look to decide in the coming weeks.

Although goalkeeper coach and registered player Colin Doyle will remain at the club in this dual position, striker Matt Derbyshire will leave the club when his contract expires in a matter of weeks.

Under Alexander, Derbyshire transitioned from a player to a coach at the club and could be seen during warm-ups taking shooting practice, so a new attacking coach could be a position that will be filled over the summer.

Having played with many top players across the EFL and in the Premier League during his career, Alexander could potentially attract several names to the club to join the coaching staff and provide the improvements the club needs to take that extra step towards promotion next season.

Lots of focus this summer will be on the changes to the playing squad but a staff shake-up could also be important in helping them return to League One.