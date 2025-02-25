This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bradford City are firmly in the promotion mix in League Two this year under Graham Alexander.

The Bantams had a rough start to the campaign, with the manager coming under criticism from supporters for performances and results.

However, a run that’s seen them earn 29 points from the last 39 available has moved them up to fifth in the table.

The gap to second-placed Doncaster Rovers is just one point, with 14 games still to play, meaning an automatic promotion place could still be their reward this season if their positive form continues.

Graham Alexander's Bradford City record - as of Feb. 25th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 77 39 18 20 50.60

Graham Alexander the right man for Bradford

When asked about their thoughts on Alexander, FLW’s Bradford fan pundit Boris Thomson claimed that the 53-year-old is the right man for the job.

He believes the backing he received from the board was crucial to getting this team to gel, and he also praised his bringing through of young star Bobby Pointon.

“I think it’s natural for any manager to need a bit of time to find their feet, even the very best managers,” Thomson told Football League World.

“But, the stats don’t lie, we’ve not had a 50 percent win rate in about 10 years, since Phil Parkinson, and that’s what we’ve got currently.

“I think a lot of that’s down to Graham Alexander receiving some proper backing from the board, being allowed to sign the players he wants to, to implement the football he wants to play.

“And it seems like the squad has really gelled in the last six months, they understand how each other wants to play football.

“And it’s really started to work.

“He’s promoted young players like Bobby Pointon, who is probably our most talented player.

“I think it’s safe to say, with a bit of time, and maybe a bit of turbulence at the start, Graham Alexander is definitely the right man for the job.”

Bradford will fancy promotion if they keep up this form

Bradford are in excellent form at the moment, but face stiff competition for a top three place in League Two this year.

The Bantams will need to keep this up for the remaining 14 games of the season if they’re to ensure their place back in League One at last.

The club have been outside the third division since 2019 despite reaching the play-offs previously in 2023.

Alexander weathered the storm of a tricky start to the campaign, and now looks like the man to potentially deliver promotion to Bradford.