Highlights Bradford City have featured three trialists in two pre-season friendlies against sixth tier sides.

Owner Stefan Rupp promised more risks would be taken in the transfer window to keep up with other teams in the division.

Other Sky Bet League Two clubs have seemingly done better business on paper than the Bantams this window, including Port Vale.

Bradford City fans hope the team does better next season after narrowly missing out on the final play-off position by one point on the last day of the season, despite a 4-1 win against Newport County at Valley Parade.

With new recruits Aden Baldwin, Callum Johnson, Antoni Sarcevic, Tyreik Wright, and Neill Byrne joining the club permanently early in the summer, these additions were wrapped up quickly, which at the time excited supporters, as the club is usually somewhat slow to start signing new players.

With owner Stefan Rupp recently announcing at the fans' forum the club will be taking more risks away from the ‘sustainable’ model the club previously ran on, which has failed to bring success, the additional announcement that the club will be competitive in the transfer window, although still early days, has yet to happen.

Let’s take a closer look at the transfer activity to date and how other clubs, including Port Vale, seem to be doing better business than the Bantams this transfer window.

Bradford trialists don't live up to expectation

Supporters were surprised to see a trialist goalkeeper lining up for the club in the first pre-season game against Chorley FC, with number one keeper Sam Walker in the squad and selected to play the second half.

Supposedly, back-up keeper and coach Colin Doyle was unavailable, and youngster Zac Hadi was injured for this fixture, meaning a trialist would arguably be needed for the game. It’s believed the trialist is 25-year-old Brad James, who is listed on Transfermarkt as signed at Spennymoor Town in the sixth tier of English football.

Maybe it's not a surprise, but the trialist goalkeeper wasn’t up to standard and left fans more confused about why he was even given game time with Walker being fit enough to play what could have been an entire game. Does it make sense to trial a player who is unlikely to sign for the club with better options already on the books?

It’s worth noting that the Bantams lost 2-0 to Chorley, with the Vanarama National League North side looking more like a fourth-tier team than those in claret and amber. Results during pre-season do not mean anything, but it’s still somewhat disappointing not to even score a goal.

Local rivals Huddersfield Town put seven goals past Guiseley AFC, who were the second team Graham Alexander's team would meet in a friendly game at Nethermoor Park in Leeds.

For this game, another two trialists joined the match-day squad to represent the Bantams. These two were believed to be centre-backs, 28-year-old Niall Maher, released by Grimsby Town in the summer, and 23-year-old Sam Graham, released by AFC Fylde.

Again, results are not important, but fans are questioning why Bradford are looking at two defenders who failed to impress, as expected, and how these players fit into Rupp's words, when promised Bradford would be more competitive in the transfer window to keep up with the teams around them.

Why is the club taking these players on trial? Supporters are bemused as to why they are wasting time on such players when they should be looking to make transfers which would improve what is already at the club.

If these are the kind of players the club is looking to sign, the club is still doing things on the cheap and next season will more than likely be another wasted opportunity. Rupp will surely want to avoid the return of fan protests.

The transfer activity of promotion rivals like Port Vale is more impressive than Bradford City's recruits

The transfer window started with promise for the Bantams, but since then, things have slowed down massively. Fans are becoming worried about the transfer dealings in this window to date, with other clubs in the division seemingly doing better business.

Despite Antoni Sarcevic's signing on the dotted line being seen as a big positive, the other transfers are hardly inspiring. Aden Baldwin has his own viral videos of mistakes at the back and was part of the Notts County defence that shipped 86 goals in the league alone last season.

Equally, Neill Byrne is now 31-years-old and has spent most of his career in the Vanarama National League. He could add some experience, although fans may be disappointed if the Irish man is a starter for the club.

Callum Johnson looks like a good addition on paper, but where will he play? The right-back is unlikely to displace fan favourite Brad Halliday, who is arguably the best right-back in the league; this signing doesn’t make much sense unless Johnson is happy to feature on the bench or play out of position.

Finally, Tyreik Wright had a good spell at the club and then an average spell last season while on loan. With the club not utilising wingers, it’s likely that Wright will be used at left wing-back. Again, this would see another player not in his natural position, which could be a masterstroke or a colossal failure.

Arguably, some of the best business in Sky Bet League Two has been made by Port Vale, who have managed to bring in goalkeeper Ben Amos from Wigan, former Stockport midfielder Ryan Croasdale, and maybe the biggest signing, George Byers from Sheffield Wednesday, who is joining up with manager Darren Moore - a former Bradford City player who is now in charge at the Valiants.

Port Vale signings for the Sky Bet League Two 2024-25 season Name Position Previous Club Lorent Tolaj Striker Aldershot Connor Hall Defender Colchester United Ruari Paton Striker Queen's Park Jayden Stockley Striker Fleetwood Town Ben Amos Goalkeeper Wigan Athletic Sam Hart Defender Sutton United Ronan Curtis Midfielder AFC Wimbledon Ryan Croasdale Midfielder Stockport County George Byers Midfielder Sheffield Wednesday

Colchester United have managed to bring in Lyle Taylor, and Doncaster Rovers have signed Billy Sharp, who should both be amongst the goals next season. It just adds to the list of decent signings across the division.

With head of football operations, David Sharpe, now at the club, the transfer window for the Bantams doesn't seem to have improved much from previous windows. The deals were done quicker, but the fans still want more in terms of quality.

There could be one or two key major signings that make a statement for the division, and the thoughts of this window being underwhelming could vanish. However, at the moment, pre-season performances and the club's incomings have not left a lot of optimism for success next season. If anything, a few loose promises look like they are being broken.

If Alexander can bring in a quality centre-back with pace, either on loan or permanently, a natural left-wing back and possibly another exciting attacking option, the fanbase could renew their excitement for the season ahead.