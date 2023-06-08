Bradford City’s chief executive, Ryan Sparks, hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the Bantams signing Huddersfield Town defender Romoney Crichlow on a permanent basis.

Who is Romoney Crichlow?

Crichlow is 24 years old and has been on the books at Huddersfield since he joined from Enfield Borough in 2017.

The defender has played for the Terriers’ under-19s, under-23s, and first team in his six years at the club.

Crichlow’s time at Huddersfield has only seen him play six times for the first team, as he’s been on loan to six different clubs.

Now, the defender faces an uncertain future, as Huddersfield announced their retained list in May, and it was revealed that Crichlow will be leaving the club upon expiry of his contract.

Bradford City’s interest in Romoney Crichlow

That therefore means the 24-year-old will have to find a new permanent club and Bradford’s chief executive hasn’t ruled out him returning to the club this summer.

Sparks told BBC Sport West Yorkshire: “Romoney Crichlow is someone who probably should be operating at a higher level, we need to see how that looks. Nothing is off the table. You’re trying to sign players from higher leagues all the time.

“Rom did a great job for us, we’re grateful for him for dropping to League Two for a second season which I don’t think he really needed to do. What will be, will be on that one.”

How did Romoney Crichlow perform for Bradford City?

Crichlow joined the Bantams on a season-long loan deal last summer, and in his 10 months at the club, he put in some very good performances.

The defender, who can play as a centre-back and left-back, featured in 34 of the 46 league games, scoring one goal.

Crichlow played the whole 210 minutes of play-off action this season, showing the importance he had on Mark Hughes’ side.

The defender put in some strong displays in Bradford’s backline, with him averaging 0.8 tackles per game and 1.3 interceptions.

Why Romoney Crichlow would be a good signing for Bradford City?

Crichlow was a player that showed why he was on the books of a higher EFL team, as he was someone who always looked calm and composed on the ball.

At 24, he has definitely got a bright future ahead of him, and if he is interested in re-joining Bradford, then this is one the club should be looking to get done.

He is a player who already knows the club, the league, and the manager, so it seems to make sense for him to come back on a permanent basis. It will just be a question of whether he wants to drop to League Two again next season.