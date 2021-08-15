Bradford City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Bantams transfer deals from over the years

Bradford City managed to pick up their first three points of the season with a dramatic late winner against Oldham Athletic on Saturday to kick start their potential promotion push.

Derek Adams’ side had secured a goalless draw in their first league game of the season against Exeter City and were only narrowly beaten by Nottingham Forest in the League Cup.

That showed that there are signs that Bradford could be a force in the fourth tier this season with their promotion specialist manager at the helm.

The Bantams still have some work to do in the transfer market before the window closes and that might prove crucial in helping them continue their decent start to the new season.

