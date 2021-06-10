Bradford City face transfer battle as Derek Adams plots reunion with 15-goal ace

Morecambe are battling to keep hold of striker Cole Stockton amid interest from Bradford City, according to Alan Nixon.

Stockton played an influential role in helping Morecambe win promotion from League Two under Derek Adams this season.

The 27-year-old scored 15 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions, with 13 of those goals coming in League Two.

But despite the Shrimps’ promotion to League One, Stockton’s future looks uncertain, with his contract expiring in a few weeks.

According to Alan Nixon, Derek Adams, who recently left Morecambe to become Bradford City’s new manager, wants to reunite with Stockton at Valley Parade.

Adams will be hoping to win his third promotion from League Two next season, after recently becoming City’s new boss.

The Bantams finished 15th in League Two in 2020/21, scoring only 48 goals in 46 league matches, with Adams identifying Stockton as a player who can add extra firepower.

The Verdict

This would be a real statement of intent from Bradford in their quest to win promotion under Derek Adams next season.

Stockton was obviously one of the best strikers in League Two last season, and every club dreams of having that 15-20 goal a season man in their squad.

He is a powerful player who can deal with the rigours and demands of League Two, and he clearly has an eye for goal.

Not only is he a proven goalscorer at this level, but he has proven to score goals under Adams, and the manager is someone who has proven to get the best out of him.