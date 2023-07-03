Following their failure to win promotion from League Two last season, Bradford City will enter a fourth tier in 2023-24 that is even more competitive with some big hitters coming up from non-league.

The Bantams had a manager in charge that had only ever been at Premier League clubs when in the dugout beforehand in the form of Mark Hughes and they had the division's most prolific striker in Andy Cook, but neither were enough to secure a return to League One.

City and Hughes have already been incredibly busy in the transfer market with no fewer than six additions already - five on free transfers and another on loan - and according to Alan Nixon on Patreon, they are looking to add to their right-back options even further with the potential signing of Jack Hunt, who has recently departed Sheffield Wednesday.

Who is Jack Hunt?

The 32-year-old possesses a wealth of experience at higher levels, with most of his football coming in the Championship.

Hunt started his career at Huddersfield Town and won promotion to the second tier with the Terriers in 2012, and his performances earned him a move to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace a year later.

He didn't make the grade at Selhurst Park though and after multiple loan moves, Hunt returned to Yorkshire to sign for Wednesday in 2015.

After three years at Hillsborough, Hunt moved to Bristol City for an undisclosed fee, only to return to the Owls after his contract expired in 2021.

Hunt was not a regular under Darren Moore for Wednesday last season with just 26 appearances in all competitions to his name, but Hunt did score the winning penalty against Peterborough in the play-off semi-finals and entered the final in extra time against Barnsley, which was his last feat in their club's shirt.

Would Jack Hunt be a good signing for Bradford?

Considering the Bantams have just signed a right-back in the form of Daniel Oyegoke from Brentford on loan, it looks as though they are strong enough in that area already.

Brad Halliday was a regular feature there for Hughes last season and he remains under contract, so Hunt signing would give the club three strong options.

However, Hunt would add some experience from higher divisions and class to the squad, and he was also born in Leeds so staying in the area and being local would no doubt appeal to him, regardless if he is guaranteed game-time or not.