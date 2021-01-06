Bradford City emerge as potential destination for on the move Leeds United player

Bradford City could be about to land the service of Jordan Stevens, with the midfielder set to be recalled by Leeds United after a loan spell with Swindon Town.

Leeds opted to send Stevens to Swindon back in the summer, but things haven’t quite taken off like you might expect.

As per Graham Smyth on Twitter, Leeds are recalling Stevens from Swindon, with a loan to Bradford now a possibility.

Movement on Stevens already. Will be leaving Swindon Town. Loan move to Bradford City now a possibility. https://t.co/YaFLBE5e4T — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) January 6, 2021

Stevens’ move to Swindon got off to the perfect start. He scored on his debut versus Burton Albion, before assisting a goal in a defeat to Peterborough United.

However, Richie Wellens’ departure as the club’s boss has hindered him and games are difficult to come by for the 20-year-old.

In total, he’s managed just 16 appearances across all competitions, which has reportedly opened the door to a recall and potential move to Bradford, who are between managers right now and under the watch of Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars.

Stevens’ senior career at Leeds has been a slow burner too since he arrived from Forest Green Rovers. However, he has a fan in Marcelo Bielsa, featuring as a substitute on six occasions last season across all competitions. That included five outings in the Championship as Leeds won the title.

The Verdict

Stevens’ move to Swindon hasn’t gone as planned.

He made such a good start, but the Leeds winger just hasn’t continued that. Whether that’s his fault or not, Leeds have to act and sort him out this January.

The 20-year-old’s development will be important to Marcelo Bielsa and a move to Bradford makes a lot of sense.

Above everything, it is a local move, which puts Stevens back in West Yorkshire. Friends are nearby, as are senior Leeds players for him to lean on for advice.

It looks a good move if Bradford really go for him.

