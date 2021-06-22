Bradford City emerge as potential destination for five-goal attacker

Bradford City are leading the race to sign Torquay United winger Ben Whitfield, a report from The72 has claimed.

Whitfield scored five goals in 27 league appearances for Torquay last season, helping them to the National League play-off final.

But after The Gulls missed out on promotion to League Two following a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat to Hartlepool, it now seems as though the 25-year-old could be on the move this summer.

It has recently been reported that League Two duo Exeter City and Swindon Town are keen on a deal for the attacker.

Now though, it seems as though Whitfield could be on his way to a different League Two club.

According to this latest update, it is Bradford who are now in pole position to sign the winger, who previously spent time in the Bantams’ academy before making the step up to senior football.

Bradford have already been busy in the transfer market under new manager Derek Adams this summer, with Andy Cook, Abo Eisa, Oscar Threlkeld and Lee Angol all completing permanent moves to Valley Parade.

The Verdict

This may not be a bad signing for Bradford in fairness.

The Bantams did struggle for attacking firepower throughout much of last season, and it does seem as though they are looking to address that with the signings they have already made this summer.

That is something they would continue to do with the addition of Whitfield, who as someone who can operate as a winger, may be able to both take chances and create them.

Beating Exeter and Swindon to this deal could also be something of a coup for Bradford, so this does seem to a promising sign for the new season at Valley Parade.