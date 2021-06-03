Bradford City edge closer to sealing agreement to appoint 45-year-old as new manager

Bradford City are set to have a new manager in place by the weekend, as they prepare for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

It has been revealed by The Telegraph and Argus that the Bantams are confident in finalising an agreement to appoint Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars’ permanent successor in the near future.

It is also claimed that Derek Adams is expected to be the new manager of the League Two side, who will be eager to make a positive start to the new season, which is set to get under way in August.

It has been reported that Adams was interviewed for the managerial post back in December 2020, but Bradford’s chief executive Ryan Sparks opted to keep Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars, after the pair helped the Bantams pull clear of the relegation zone.

But they were relieved of their duties in charge of the Bantams at the end of this year’s league campaign, which means the club are now looking to find their permanent replacements.

Adams seems to be the person they want in the dugout next season, and he has done a remarkable job with Morecambe in recently, and guided them to promotion into League One this season, as they beat Newport County in the League Two play-off final at Wembley this term.

He has one year remaining on his current deal with the newly-promoted side, and compensation would have to be agreed between both clubs to see him appointed as Bradford City’s new manager.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see them planning ahead of the new season.

Bradford showed much-needed improvement in the second-half of this year’s campaign, but they still weren’t picking up positive results on a consistent basis.

Adams has been brilliant with Morecambe, and I’ve been really impressed with the defensive resilience that was on display in the 2020/21 season.

I’m surprised to hear that he’s willing to step away from the job with Morecambe, after winning promotion into League One. But Bradford will be delighted to get their man, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can replicate the promotion-winning campaign he had with Morecambe this time around with Bradford City.