At 33 years old, Nakhi Wells is still going strong at Championship level for Bristol City, and former club Bradford City deserve a lot of credit for giving the Bermudan international a real crack at EFL football back in 2011.

Wells was born in Bermuda and began his career playing for local clubs Dandy Town Hornets and Bermuda Hogges. The striker had a trial with Ajax and was subsequently offered a contract, but turned it down.

He'd later move to England, joining the Richmond International Academic and Soccer Academy in Leeds, where he'd also play club football for local side Eccleshill United, doing enough to earn a trial with League One side Carlisle United in November 2010. He was announced by the club on the 1st January 2011 and would spend half a season at the club, making three appearances before being released in May 2011.

Wells would have a trial with Bradford in the summer of 2011 and sign a one-year deal with the Bantams in July 2011.

How did Nakhi Wells perform for Bradford City?

In his first season at Valley Parade, Wells scored 10 goals in 33 League Two appearances as Bradford would finish 18th in the league.

The following season would be a very successful campaign for both Wells and the club as they were promoted to League One via the play-offs and reached the League Cup final, an incredible achievement for a League Two side. Wells would score 26 goals in all competitions for the Bantams that season, including a goal in the play-off final win over Northampton Town.

The Bermudan international would also score in Bradford's League Cup semi-final against Aston Villa and score two in an earlier round against Burton Albion. He'd start the final at Wembley, becoming the first Bermudan player to play in an English Cup final. However, it wasn't to be the dream finale for the Bantams as they were defeated 5-0 by Swansea City.

Wells would spend just half of the 2013/14 campaign at Bradford, scoring 14 goals in 19 league games before earning a move to Championship outfit, Huddersfield Town.

How did Nakhi Wells perform after leaving Bradford City?

Wells scored seven league goals in 22 Championship during the 2013/14 campaign for Huddersfield. He'd continue to impress in the seasons that followed, scoring 11, 17 and 10 goals in 2014/15, 2015/16, and 2016/17 respectively.

This was enough to attract Premier League Burnley, and Wells joined the Lancashire side in 2017 for a fee of £5 million, according to the Burnley Express.

However, things didn't quite go to plan at Turf Moor for Wells as he featured just 10 times for the Clarets, all from the bench.

He'd go on to join QPR on loan for the 2018/19 season, scoring 7 goals in 40 appearances for the Hoops. He'd return to Loftus Road on loan for the first half of the 2019/20 season, scoring a very respectable 13 goals in 26 appearances.

This form led to Bristol City forking out a reported £5 million in January to bring the Bermudan to Ashton Gate, according to BBC.

Wells remains at Ashton Gate to this day.

How has Nakhi Wells done for Bristol City?

The forward scored five goals in 19 appearances during the second half of the 2019/20 campaign for the Robins. Wells would go on to make 50 appearances in total the following year, finding the back of the net 11 times in all competitions.

A disappointing 2021/22 campaign followed. The ex-Burnley man would only find the back of the net 3 times in 32 appearances. However, Wells' form would improve in the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 45 league games.

Now 33, Wells is still a regular for the Robins. He's scored twice in 11 league appearances this season but is currently ruled out with an ankle injury which he suffered away to Leeds United last month.