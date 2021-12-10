Bradford City dealt injury setback

Abo Eisa is set to be sidelined for up to four months, having undergone surgery on a hamstring injury, as confirmed by the club’s official media.

The winger suffered the injury against former club Scunthorpe United last month. Unfortunately, scans showed significant damage, which forced an operation last weekend.

Having made only three appearances for the Bantams to date, Eisa’s Valley Parade career is yet to get started.

Manager Derek Adams will be keen to end the disappointing run of league form for the Bantams – one win in their last seven games coming at Swindon on 23rd October when they entertain Sutton United tomorrow.

The Bantams currently lie in mid-table in League Two due to the inability of converting draws into wins.

Six points separate Bradford and seventh, with plenty of points still to be played for in the race to secure play-off football in League Two.

The Verdict

Eisa’s injury lay-off is a further setback to the Bantams stuttering start to the season.

The winger signed a two year deal with Bradford in the summer, after being a standout performer in a disappointing season for Scunthorpe – their leading goalscorer with nine goals. He operates mainly on the left hand side, offering pace, trickery and guile to open up defences, which the Bantams have severely lacked this campaign. Charles Vernam another source of creativity on the left hand side has also had his injury issues.

The Bantams were relegated to League Two in 2018 -2019 enduring a third season at this level and have yet failed to make a promotion challenge to the frustration of their fans.

With this latest setback, you’d believe the Bradford board will need to invest particularly in the wide areas, if they are going to muster a play-off challenge.