Highlights Mark Hughes left the club in early October 2023 and was replaced by Graham Alexander in November 2023.

Bradford City mutually terminated the contract of last summer's recruit, Ash Taylor, one year early.

Bradford City will have head of football operations David Sharpe helping Graham Alexander to recruit players this summer.

Like supporters of every club up and down the EFL, Bradford City fans are undoubtedly excited about the summer transfer window. The excitement of who comes in and who leaves the club is always something that excites these loyal bases.

The summer transfer window will be the first for the Bantams under new head of football operations David Sharpe and will also see manager Graham Alexander managing the club from the start of a new season, having only joined the club in November 2023.

Last summer's transfer window was one to forget for the club. Numerous players joined the club on multi-year deals who simply didn’t fit the tactics or were not good enough for the club in hindsight.

Let’s take a look at last season's summer transfer window under previous manager Mark Hughes and what Sharpe and Alexander want to avoid this year.

Bradford should avoid handing out long contracts to ageing players

Although the club have a head of recruitment in Stephen Gent, who joined the club after many plaudits for his work at Middlesbrough, he has come under a lot of scrutiny from the Bradford fans for the number of misses compared to hits when it comes to incoming signings.

Ash Taylor turned out to be a pointless signing for the club. He joined the club from SPL side Kilmarnock FC, presumably not on cheap wages, with a two-year deal. However, Taylor barely played throughout the season, making only 12 league appearances for the club before having his contract mutually terminated by the club at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Clark Oduor joined the club with fans believing him to be a left-back, but over the course of the season, he has played several different positions across the midfield and even more advanced in a second striker role. There was a spell of a handful of consecutive games where Oduor looked like a world-beater at this level, but that was short-lived.

Additionally, Tyler Smith joined the club on a hefty three-year deal and has only really shown something of note against the youthful Premier League sides in the EFL Trophy, even finishing as the competition's top scorer with six goals, but has struggled in the league when given an opportunity.

Kevin McDonald, who joined on a two-year deal, also had spells of form but overall performed better on the sideline as the caretaker manager before Alexander was given the job.

Giving players who are arguably looking for last-day pay two-year plus deals has left the club in a difficult position now. They will probably be looking to move Oduor on with better options available in attacking midfield.

Bradford City must sign players for the system and tactics

Another problem that Sharpe and Alexander will want to avoid is signing players who do not fit the way they plan to set up next season.

After taking the club to the play-offs the season before using a flat back four, Hughes completely scrapped this approach for a back three with wing-backs. Despite being limited with wing-back options, Hughes failed to replace Romoney Crichlow efficiently, who brought a yard of pace to the defence, and that was a problem throughout the previous season.

Furthermore, the midfield was a problem all season for the Bantams. McDonald and captain Richie Smallwood were the only central midfielders at the club with a defensive mindset, while Jamie Walker and Alex Pattison were more attacking options. Unfortunately, the former missed a lot of the season through injury.

With Alexander also favouring a back three with wing-backs, it's important that the recruitment fits the tactics that the club will use next season and that there are enough quality players to fill the squad.

Bradford City 2023-24 player stats in all comps for last summer's recruits Name Previous Club Appearances Goals Assists Kevin McDonald Exeter City 23 0 3 Clarke Oduor Barnsley 40 4 4 Alex Pattison Harrogate Town 13 3 1 Tyler Smith Hull City 47 12 1 Ash Taylor Kilmarnock 17 0 2 Lewis Richards Wolves 31 1 2 Adam Wilson TNS 16 1 0

These can be exciting times for Bradford, with Sharpe and Alexander a combination that can deliver some good times. However, it's important that the club learn from the mistakes of the last 12 months if they are to finally give themselves every chance of climbing back through the EFL.