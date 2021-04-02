Bradford City consider fresh Leeds United transfer swoop ahead of 2021/22

Bradford City could move again to sign Bryce Hosannah from Leeds United ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, according to Mark Trueman.

Hosannah had moved to Valley Parade from Elland Road on the back of Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League, with the hope of establishing himself in the EFL and really showing he can mix it in senior football.

The 21-year-old defender has managed only eight appearances in League Two this season, though, which has been a disappointment.

Injury is the reason for that, with Hosannah’s season now over due to a hamstring injury and the youngster heading back to Elland Road.

However, there’s a chance that the defender could well be returning to Valley Parade in the summer, with Trueman leaving the door open to another agreement with Leeds.

As per the Telegraph and Argus, he said: “If Bryce is a player that is available, there is always potential that he could return.

“He knows how the club works and he knows me and Conor now but has obviously not had the opportunity to work with us.

“We’re disappointed we never got the chance to work with him. But the best thing for Bryce and his future is that he gets himself 100 per cent right.

“We sent him for an op and it’s all gone well and he’s been carrying out his rehab with Leeds.”

Hosannah, who has never featured for Leeds’ senior side, will now watch both the Whites and Bradford conclude their seasons over the coming months.

In League Two, Bradford sit 13th in the table and are drifting towards a mid-table finish.

The Verdict

Trueman and Conor Sellars never got the chance to work with Hosannah, who is an undoubted talent.

That’s going to be quite the disappointment for the management duo at Valley Parade, which has got to be the key reason that they seem open to a new agreement with Leeds heading into the summer transfer window.

If things align, it sounds like the defender will be Bradford-bound once more.

