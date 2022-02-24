Bradford City confirm very intriguing managerial appointment boasting wealth of PL experience

Bradford City have confirmed the appointment of former Stoke City, Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers manager Mark Hughes on a deal until the summer of 2024.

The Bantams have been without a manager since the exit of Derek Adams earlier this month, after what has been a season that has unfortunately been dotted with inconsistencies and some disgruntlement over off-the-pitch matters.

However, despite all of that they remain a very big club that with the right direction should still be able to start climbing the leagues once more and it is clear that that potential has managed to help them seal a very intriguing appointment indeed:

A top-class player in his day, Hughes’ managerial career has also largely been spent at the top table of English football with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City.

Indeed, this is a very different task he is taking on for around the next 18 months at least – providing it all goes well – and it’s going to be fascinating watching him get to grips with life at Valley Parade.

It’s certainly an appointment that makes you sit up and take notice.

Few would have honestly expected Mark Hughes to be heading into Bradford but it’s been confirmed, and now Bantams fans will be wondering just what is going to happen next.

They will hope, of course, his extensive contacts in the game can help them attract some good players in the summer window and then they can aim for promotion from League Two, with it probably unlikely a play-off spot is going to be sealed this season now.

Though, as this arrival proves, stranger things have clearly happened.

