Bradford City confirm significant transfer coup

Bradford City have completed the signing of Richie Smallwood as they continue to build towards their first full season under Mark Hughes.

The 2021/22 campaign was a rough one for the Bantams, who failed to trouble League Two’s top seven under either Derek Adams or Hughes.

However, there’s optimism heading into 2022/23, with Smallwood’s arrival only adding to that.

It’s been announced by Bradford that Smallwood has arrived as a free agent, putting pen-to-paper on a two year deal at Valley Parade, with the option to extend that into a third season.

Smallwood, 31, departed Championship side Hull City earlier in the summer, on the back of a 21/22 campaign that saw him feature 42 times in the second tier for the Tigers. The midfielder scored twice and registered a further two assists, helping Hull establish themselves back in the division.

Prior to that Smallwood had helped Hull win the League One title under Grant McCann and, earlier in his career, the midfielder was on the books of Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers, as well as having a loan spell with Scunthorpe United.

The Verdict

This feels like a real coup for Bradford and a step in the right direction this summer.

Smallwood is a top midfielder to be signing in League Two. He wouldn’t look out of place in League One and you could even argue that he might’ve got another shot at the Championship.

So, for Bradford to get their hands on him will delight Hughes.

He needed to have a good summer to get the club in a position to challenge next season and this contributes to that overall aim.

