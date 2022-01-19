Bradford City confirm exciting Huddersfield Town swoop

Bradford City have completed the signing of Huddersfield Town’s Matty Daly on loan until the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan with fellow League Two outfit Hartlepool United, scoring seven times in 27 appearances across all competitions.

A graduate of Huddersfield’s academy, Daly has turned out 12 times for the Terriers since making his debut during their fateful 2018/19 Premier League season.

He also has one Championship goal to his name, along with representing England at U17 and U18 level.

Bradford currently find themselves situated 11th in League Two and will hope that the young midfielder can inspire a push for the top six in the coming months.

Daly comes as the third fresh face to arrive at the Utilita Energy Stadium after attackers Dion Pereira and Jamie Walker joined from Luton Town and Hearts respectively.

Speaking to the club’s website, Daley stated: “It feels great to be here. I am really glad to get it over the line and hope we can step forward now with everything in the league, and in the games coming up.

“I really needed the experience at Hartlepool. With it being my first loan, it has made me a better player, and hopefully now I can take that to the next level here.

“I have trained already and it was at a real high intensity. The standard was up there, I enjoyed it and it has been a good first day for me.”

He provided Bantams supporters with an insight into what he will be looking to offer the team, too, adding: My game is about goals and assists, and that is what the gaffer wants from me, getting in the box. Hopefully, I can do that and help the team be successful this season.”

Meanwhile, boss Derek Adams explained: “Matty is a player we have been tracking for a while. He was on our list and we have monitored him during his spell on loan at Hartlepool United, so it is great to have him arrive.

“We have been looking for midfield players to bring in who can contribute with goals and assists, and we are confident in Matty’s ability to do this, alongside fellow loan signings Dion Pereira and Jamie Walker.

“He is very attack minded, with seven goals from midfield so far this season, and can play in a number of different positions.

“Matty has played professionally in the Premier League for Huddersfield Town and we are glad they have decided Bradford City is the best place for him to continue his development. Hopefully, he can continue to kick on and be a success for us.”

The Verdict:

This is an acquisition that is bound to excite Bradford fans heading into the second half of the season.

Daly provides a real goal threat from midfield- something that has been absent from the West Yorkshire side’s play this term.

If he can develop consistency, there is no reason why he can not have a key role to play for his new side.

