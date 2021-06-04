Bradford City complete managerial appointment

Bradford City have announced that Derek Adams is the club’s new manager, with the club confirming the news earlier today via their official website.

The news come after Adams resigned as Morecambe boss only a few days after leading the Shrimps to their first EFL promotion as they beat Newport County at Wembley Stadium on Monday to secure a place in Sky Bet League One last season.

Bradford have been in the market for a new manager since giving the duo of Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars the boot back in May, with various names having been linked with the post since then.

Alas it is Adams who will now takeover the reins at Valley Parade as he joins on a three year contract after the Bantams satisfied the compensation amount that Morecambe demanded.

Speaking shortly after his appointed was confirmed, the 45-year-old Scotsman had this to say:

“Today is a great day for me. This a fantastic football club to come to and we have a big opportunity to try and earn promotion.

“Next season, my aim is to take us beyond this division and into Sky Bet League One. That is the pressure I put on myself, wherever I go, and I try to handle that pressure as well as I can.

“We have passionate supporters. The Bradford City fanbase is fantastic and was a big pull for me to come here. They want their manager to share the same passion, which is what I am here to do.

“We want to be a team that plays on the front foot and excites people when they come here. Hopefully, next season, we can get the supporters back to Valley Parade and have the place bouncing.

“Throughout my managerial career, it has always important to win, gain promotions and find yourselves in a higher position than you were the previous season.

“We all know Bradford City finished in the bottom half of the table last year. Now, we will aim to be in the promotion picture. That is what I am here to do.”

Adams boasts a wealth of experience of managing in the Football League, with the Scot having taken in a lengthily spell with Plymouth Argyle before getting Morecambe promoted.

Prior to moving into English football, the Glasgow born boss also managed Ross County in his native Scotland for three years.

The Verdict

Bradford have pulled off a real coup by bringing in Adams, with the 45-year-old arriving at Valley Parade fresh after securing promotion with Morecambe earlier this week.

It’s clear from his comments that he has a real burning desire to get another promotion on his CV after pulling off the unthinkable with the Shrimps.

The Bantams will undoubtedly provide him with one of the strongest playing budgets in the division and the pressure will be well and truly on his from day to secure League One football in time for the 2022/23 campaign.

Giving Adams a three year deal also shows that the hierarchy want some stability in the dugout after a turbulent few years at the club, with many hoping that this long drawn out process of getting a new man in at the helm has resulted in the board picking the perfect man for the job.

Only time will tell.