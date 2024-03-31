Although a play-off push for the Bradford City this season isn’t mathematically impossible, it is still very unlikely.

With the Bantams set for another year in the basement division of English football, owner Stefan Rupp released an open letter to the supporters on March 28.

The letter addressed a number of issues, including the playing budget for next season - a day before a planned peaceful protest before the recent home game against Tranmere Rovers.

Let’s examine what Bradford City owner Stefan Rupp had to say about the West Yorkshire side's upcoming playing budget in his open letter for the 2024-25 season.

Bradford City chairman Stefan Rupp issues open letter to supporters

Rupp initially bought the club from Bradford businessman Mark Lawn in 2016, when at the time they were in League One and were looking at winning promotion to the Championship.

Since then, the Bantams have dropped down to League Two - where they have been since.

Although often silent, leaving the fans wondering what was going on at the club, Rupp decided to write an open letter to the supporters, which had a mixed reaction among the fanbase.

Many fans are still upset at the club's ownership, evidenced by the recent protest at the last home game. However, many supporters are happy to hear from the owner and have renewed optimism following the statement.

Planned Bradford City Budget for Next Season

CEO Ryan Sparks flew to Munich to meet with Rupp to openly discuss the club's current situation and to share his corners about the budget.

“Ryan expressed his concerns around our budget and the relative budgets of other clubs that are likely to be on the table in League Two next season, including those of teams being relegated from League One and being promoted from the National League," Rupp wrote in his letter to fans.

It is believed that the Bantams started the current season with a competitive budget compared to the other clubs in the league, and after finishing in the play-offs last season, the club evidently expected the same again this season - but it's extremely unlikely now.

In his letter, Rupp mentions that Sparks's direction is to run the club as close to breaking even as possible, with the ultimate object being sustainability.

The good news for Bradford supporters is that Rupp has said: “I accept this support will need to go further, and Ryan and I are on the same page with regards to future investment required.”

Bradford City Managers Under Stefan Rupp Name Years Managed Stuart McCall 2016-2018, 2020 Simon Grayson 2018 Michael Collins 2018 David Hopkin 2018-2019 Gary Bowyer 2019-2020 Mark Trueman 2020, 2022, 2023 Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars 2021 Derek Adams 2021-2022 Mark Hughes 2022-2023 Kevin McDonald 2023 Graham Alexander 2023-present

With the likes of Carlisle United likely to drop down and join the Bantams next season, plus recently promoted Chesterfield FC, the news that the owner is going to provide future investment is great news on the surface. However, the Bantams faithful will be waiting to see if the words of the owner become a reality next season.

But, have we heard similar before?

In 2019, Interim chief executive at the time, Julian Rhodes stated: “We will have a real go next season - regardless of the division we are in - with a competitive budget in place to take us forward.”

Failure to win promotion next season would be disastrous for owner Rupp and CEO Sparks. With protests still planned, will numbers increase, and will the call for the head of the owner and the CEO continue?