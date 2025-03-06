This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bradford City finally seem poised for a serious push for promotion from League Two, with Graham Alexander's side well-placed as the season enters its final stages.

The head coach has kept the team in and around the play-off spots since the start of the campaign, but since mid-December, they have taken their form to the next level. Occasional defeats have been outweighed by multiple victories, and they have successfully replicated their strong Valley Parade performances in away fixtures, turning them into crucial wins.

Saturday's victory over Salford City at the Peninsula Stadium was a perfect example, reaffirming their position in the promotion spots as they came from 1-0 down to see off Salford 2-1, with Michael Mellon netting a last-minute winner.

After moving within striking distance of Walsall with a midweek win over Cheltenham, automatic promotion has to be the aim now and Bantams supporters will be gearing up for what they hope is a return to League One.

Bobby Pointon highlighted as Bradford City surprise package

Taking a look back at the season so far, Football League World decided to speak to their resident Bantam, Fletcher Smith, to get his take on what player in Bradford's current squad has surprised him this season.

"It has to be Bobby Pointon," said Smith.

"He is a 21-year-old, just coming through the academy. It is his first real season getting starts and consistently being in the team.

"21 starts and nine-goal contributions at 21 – he is unbelievable and a Bradford supporter as well.

Bobby Pointon 24-25 League Two Season (As of 04/03/25) Appearances 31 Starts 21 Goals 4 Assists 5 Chances Created Per 90 1.50 Recoveries Per 90 5.20

"He is a lot more developed and mature compared to what he was in previous seasons, when he was just coming off the bench. He has been a massive part of our rise up the league. We are in second place now, and we wouldn't be anywhere near it without him.

"He is one of the main reasons we have started getting goals from midfield. In previous years, we have been reliant on Andy Cook, but he has been unbelievable, and if we don't go up, he will be playing League One or Championship football next season."

Bobby Pointon - Destined for Success

It is difficult to say that Bradford would be where they are without Pointon. Looking at their turn in form, it has coincided with regular starts for the youngster and right now he is the driving force in that midfield.

Alongside the more experienced heads like Antoni Sarcevic and Richard Smallwood, he brings that youthful energy, and he has already won the admiration of supporters in such a short space of time.

His goal against Birmingham City in the EFL Trophy semi-final will live long in the memory of Bantams fans, not for its role in the 2-1 defeat, but for Pointon's celebration, where he expressed his deep love and passion for the club.

He will be a key figure for Alexander in the final weeks of the season, with goals from midfield often proving to be the difference for teams pushing for promotion.

If Bradford manage to secure a place in League One, they’ll be in a strong position to keep hold of him, but if they fall short, it’s likely he’ll attract attention and could move on for a hefty fee.