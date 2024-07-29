Highlights Bradford City supporters were waiting all summer for Bobby Pointon to sign a new deal at the club.

Bradford City fans have long-awaited news about Bobby Pointon's contract extension, and their wishes have finally come true.

Since coming through the youth set-up at the club, Pointon has established himself as a fan favourite. The news that the talented young midfielder has signed a new two-year deal with the club has left the supporters happy and optimistic going into next season.

After making 32 appearances for the Bantams last season, Pointon also contributed four goals and four assists. His overall performances on the pitch were one of the biggest positives in a season that ultimately was a disappointment, with the club failing to reach the play-offs despite a positive run of results towards the conclusion of the season.

With a fresh new deal at the club, supporters can relax that the prized asset will remain a City player for the near future. Keeping the player was extremely important if the Bantams are to be successful with their goals next season.

Signing Bobby Pointon to a new contract was a priority for the Bantams

After a debut season which saw Pointon impress under former boss Mark Hughes and now current manager Graham Alexander, it was important for the club to tie Pointon down for a long-term deal, which is something the player is ecstatic about.

When speaking about his happiness at signing a new deal, Pointon said: “It was a no-brainer for me, really. I love the club.”

The midfielder's contract was initially due to conclude at the end of the 2023-24 season, but the club had a one-year extension clause within the contract, which they decided to use to keep the player at the club for the current season.

However, supporters and the higher-ups at Valley Parade knew the importance of keeping Pointon at the club, and this was confirmed by the head of football operations, David Sharpe, when he alluded to the club offering the player a new deal. However, this was delayed due to Pointon changing agents in the summer.

If Pointon continues his impressive performances on the pitch next season, he could become a huge saleable asset for the club. Fans may not want to hear this, but for any club at Sky Bet League Two level, having saleable assets in terms of players can help sustain the club's future, and the Bantams are no different.

What Bradford City fans want to see from Bobby Pointon next season

As the season opener draws closer with the Bantams taking on MK Dons on Saturday 10th August 2024. Supporters will be hopeful that Pointon will be one of those players lined up at kick-off.

Despite facing a lot of competition for places, with the club currently having many options that play in similar positions to Pointon, the versatile midfielder is one of the first names on the teamsheet in the eyes of many supporters.

Should the club persist with its 5-3-2 formation next season, players like Jamie Walker, Alex Gilliead, Alex Pattison, and Antoni Sarcevic will all be fighting over those two expected midfield positions on either side of club captain Richie Smallwood. Pointon will have to showcase in the remaining pre-season friendlies why he should have one of these two places over the more experienced names mentioned.

Bobby Pointon stats for Bradford City (TransferMarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 34 4 4

What Pointon does have in his favour is his creativity and ability on the ball. Pointon has already shown his ability with goal involvements, which fans hope to see more of next season. The player can add more goals and assists to his game, and either of these stats reaching double figures would be a positive outcome, with goals coming from midfield being a problem for the Bantams over several seasons.

With the player tied down for another two years, supporters can finally relax that Pointon will be gracing the Valley Parade pitch for the next few years at least. Hopefully, the talented prospect can kick on and continue to improve throughout next season and prove the club were right to extend his deal at this time.