Bradford City have been on an excellent run of form over the last couple of months, which has seen the club thrust themselves into the automatic promotion places in League Two.

The Bantams are somewhat of a sleeping giant in English football. Having spent time in the Premier League, the last decade has been less successful, seeing the club fall to the foot of the EFL.

However, this season might feel different for Bradford supporters. The club has managed to string together strong results in recent months, the latest of which was a 1-0 win over Bromley on Tuesday, propelling them into the automatic promotion places.

Despite back-to-back EFL Trophy semi-final defeats, there is a feel-good factor around the Yorkshire side currently.

Even without the prolific Andy Cook, Graham Alexander’s side have thrived in League Two recently. A lot of this looks to be down to summer signing Antoni Sarcevic, who has been a revelation in the Bradford midfield since he recovered from injury.

The Manchester-born midfielder is no stranger to the fourth tier of English football, having won promotion from League Two five times in his career thus far. With his newly-found form and experience at the level, Sarcevic could be in line to make it six promotions from the fourth division and eight in total on his already excellent CV.

Bradford star Sarcevic dubbed “too good for League Two”

FLW asked their resident Bradford fan pundit, Boris Thomson, how important the signing of Sarcevic was, and if the midfielder is too good for League Two.

Boris replied: “Simply, yes. Antoni Sarcevic is too good for League Two.

“You can see on the pitch that he’s two passes ahead of everyone else mentally at every given moment, and he reads the game so unbelievably well.

“He’s stepped up to the plate so much in terms of goal scoring since [Andy] Cook got injured. We’ve never had so many goals come from midfield between him, Alex Pattison, and a few from the defenders as well. It’s a recipe for success.

“Sarcevic is probably one of the most decorated League Two players of all time. I don’t know how many times he’s got teams promoted out of this division, but I know a lot of Stockport County fans were gutted to see him leave.

“I think he was the most important signing in the squad that we’ve built, which should get us out of this division.”

Sarcevic’s form a huge boost for Bradford following Cook heartbreak

The 32-year-old was an important part of Stockport’s title-winning season in League Two last season, with the midfielder chipping in with eight goals and seven assists in 37 appearances. When he became available in the summer, it would’ve been a no-brainer for any League Two club with promotion aspirations to pick him up. Bradford have proven this theory to be correct, as his impact on the pitch has been enormous thus far and has coincided with their rise into the top three.

Having weathered the storm early on with his injury, Bradford are now reaping the rewards of their patience with the midfielder’s recovery. Having lost talisman Cook with an ACL injury for the rest of the season, it seems Sarcevic has found the right time to hit form. This has seen the Bantams rise to second place in League Two, with only Walsall ahead of the former Premier League side.

Antoni Sarcevic - Bradford City 24/25 (Fotmob) Apps Starts Goals Assists xG xA Average rating 18 15 5 4 4.16 1.03 7.54 *League stats only - Accurate as of 26 Feb 2025

It’s no surprise to see the former Plymouth Argyle fan favourite being the key component in a side at the sharp end of the table once again. Sarcevic has more than proven himself to be quality in the fourth tier and will fancy a shot at League One next season.

After years of struggles on the pitch, the Bantams are in an excellent position to make their first step back towards where they belong. Despite the huge setback in the loss of Cook, another experienced head stepping up to the plate in his absence will be key to maintaining this great form.