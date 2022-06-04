Bradford City announce fresh player arrival with dual-role outlined

Bradford City have re-signed goalkeeper Colin Doyle on a permanent basis, the League Two club have confirmed.

Doyle previously had a two-year spell with the Bantams between 2016 and 2018, during which time he made 88 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Following his departure from Valley Parade, the goalkeeper spent time in Scotland with Hearts and then Kilmarnock.

But after leaving the latter at the end of the 2021/22 season, Doyle has now returned to Bradford, with two roles in mind.

It has been announced that the 36-year-old has rejoined Bradford’s squad as both a player, and the club’s goalkeeping coach moving forward, with John Vaughan departing that role at Valley Parade.

Doyle has initially signed a one-year playing contract with Bradford, making him available for selection throughout the 2022/23 season.

The goalkeeper becomes Bradford seventh signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Jamies Walker, Harry Lewis, Matty Platt, Ryan East, Kian Harratt and Jake Young.

The Verdict

This could prove to be a rather good bit of business for Bradford going forward.

Given Richard O’Donnell has moved on already this summer, Doyle’s addition provides some useful cover between the posts for the Bantams.

With a young goalkeeper in Harry Lewis arriving at the club as well, the experience of Doyle could certainly be useful, and you imagine that will come through in his goalkeeper coach role.

It has already been a busy start to the window for Bradford with the goalkeeper becoming their seventh signing, which feels like a clear show of intent after such an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign.