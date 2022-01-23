Bradford City and Portsmouth enter transfer negotiations for 23-year-old

League Two sleeping giants Bradford City are closing in on a loan swoop for Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass, per Football Insider.

The 23-year-old is out of favour at Fratton Park this season, having made just two League One appearances under Danny Cowley so far with Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu being the first-choice stopper.

Bass was not in the squad for the 1-0 loss against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, which suggests that an exit from the club is close to happening.

And the Bantams are ready to swoop, with an approach already made for his services by Derek Adams.

The Yorkshire outfit are ‘in talks’ for Bass, who has played 18 times in the league for Portsmouth during his career.

He has also had loan spells in non-league earlier in his career with both Salisbury and Torquay United, whilst he made one appearance for Southend United in League Two last season.

Richard O’Donnell has been the number one at Valley Parade for the majority of the season but it is the younger Sam Hornby who has taken his place in recent weeks with Adams clearly assessing his options ahead of Bass’ seemingly imminent arrival.

The Verdict

Adams clearly had enough of O’Donnell after five games without a win and that’s why he has stayed on the bench with Hornby taking the reins.

Bass won’t be arriving to be a back-up though – he will probably be expecting to be challenging for a starting berth right away.

He doesn’t have much in the way of experience in the EFL but Bass was entrusted with 15 appearances in the league in 2019-20, so he clearly has something about him.

It looks set to be a battle between Bass and Hornby for the starting spot in-between the sticks at Bradford now should the deal be completed in what could be an exciting clash.