Bradford City ace sends message ahead of Leyton Orient clash

Bradford City’s keeper had some words of encouragement for his team ahead of their matchup with Leyton Orient.

Harry Lewis, who patrols the net for Bradford City, is looking for his side to bounce back in League Two play after losing their last two matches in all competitions to Northampton Town and Salford City, respectively.

Though confident, the Bradford goalie told his club’s website that he is aware of the challenge that lies ahead for his squad.

“We know we are in for a tough game,” said Lewis. It is up to us to rise to the occasion…Northampton was a massive opportunity and we let ourselves down. But, we have have another chance to show a team who are top of the league what we can do.

“Maybe I am biased, but I believe we are the strongest team in the league, and we need to play with that bullish attitude. We are not scared of anybody… I was mentally drained after the Northampton and Salford defeats, so to have a few days away helped us so much… It gave us a mental refresh, which was important, and I definitely benefited a lot from that.

“We all work hard when there is hard work to be done, and there is a big task ahead on Saturday… Our squad depth is hugely important to us. A few lads have slotted in and out, but I trust them all absolutely.

“That defensive unit is massive. It is so important to me that we are all on the same wavelength… I would like to think I am a demanding goalkeeper and have a good handle of what they want and expect from me.

“Our away record is very good. Winning 10 out of 11 shows we are not scared of any side in this division…Too many of us did not have a good game against Northampton. We cannot afford to have a slow start…We have to be all over them from the first minute.”

The Verdict

Bradford City have had a great start to the season. Entering December in the fifth spot of the League Two table with 33 goals and a +9 goal-differential is the best that manager Mark Hughes could have asked for when the season kicked off in the summer.

If Bradford City want to be seen as serious contenders for promotion from League Two, dismantling Leyton Orient at the Breyer Group Stadium in East London would be a great way to showcase that ability. The O’s are top of League Two and have been a step above much of the division this season.

Harry Lewis’ message to his teammates is essential, as his side needs to show that they can compete with the best teams in the division.