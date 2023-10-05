Highlights Mark Hughes departs Bradford City after a poor start to the 2023/24 season, leaving the team in 18th place.

Leam Richardson, Danny Cowley, Dean Holden, Steve Cotterill, and David Artell are potential replacements for Hughes.

Richardson's success at Wigan and Cowley's desire to rebuild his reputation make them strong contenders for the Bradford job.

League Two side Bradford City announced the departure of manager Mark Hughes on Wednesday evening.

The 59-year-old had been the manager of the Yorkshire side since February 2022, but after a poor start to the 2023/24 season, he is now unemployed.

Before taking over at Bradford, Hughes had been out of football since 2018, with his last role being at Southampton in the Premier League.

It was a surprise Hughes took charge of Bradford, given his managerial pedigree, but the Welshman was having to find his way again in management.

He guided the Bantams to a 14th-place finish in his first season, and in that summer, he made the necessary changes, and in the following campaign, he guided the club to the League Two play-offs.

Hughes’ side fell short in the semi-finals against Carlisle United, so there was pressure coming into this campaign to go one step better. However, it has been a poor start to the season, as they have only won three out of the 11 games they have played in the league.

So, Hughes leaves Bradford sitting in 18th place in the table and now without a manager as they face Swindon Town on Saturday.

Here, at Football League World, we have picked five managers the Bantams should consider to replace Mark Hughes…

Leam Richardson

Richardson has been out of work since he was dismissed by Wigan Athletic in November of last year.

The 43-year-old doesn’t have much experience as a manager, as most of his coaching career has been spent as a number two. But when he was in charge at Wigan, he proved what type of manager he is.

Richardson put together a very good squad at the DW Stadium, one that played attractive football and got the results to win the League One title.

In many people’s eyes, he was harshly sacked by Wigan and is surprisingly still out of work. It is obviously unclear if Richardson would be interested in managing in League Two, but given he is available, it is worth considering by the club.

Danny Cowley

This is probably a manager that most Bradford fans will be expected to see linked to their managerial vacancy.

Cowley has been out of work since leaving League One side Portsmouth at the beginning of this year.

The 44-year-old was linked with a return to management in the form of the Colchester United job, but that didn’t seem to work out.

Cowley is a manager who will be trying to build his reputation up once again, and he could be very interested in the Bradford job, as it is a sleeping giant.

Dean Holden

Fired Charlton boss Dean Holden

This may be considered an ambitious move by the Bantams if they were to go after Dean Holden, but there is no reason why they couldn’t get him.

Holden was surprisingly dismissed by Charlton Athletic earlier this season, despite signing a new contract at the club not so long ago.

The 44-year-old has been in and out of management for the last few seasons, but has plenty of experience in the EFL and could be a very exciting appointment.

He is a manager who has a vision of how he wants his teams to play, and you would think the side of Bradford would appeal to the out-of-work manager.

Steve Cotterill

Another manager who is out of work and should be considered by Bradford is Steve Cotterill.

The 59-year-old is currently unemployed, having left Shrewsbury Town at the end of last season on his own accord.

Cotterill was in charge of the League One side for a long time and managed to guide the Shrews towards the play-off places.

The experienced EFL manager will no doubt be eager to return to management, and he could like the idea of trying to get Bradford’s season back on track.

David Artell

The final manager who should be looked at by the Bantams is former Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell.

The 42-year-old hasn’t been in management since leaving Crewe in April 2022, but has been linked with numerous EFL roles as of lately.

Artell has experience of being successful in League Two before, and he could be the perfect candidate for Bradford, as he knows how to get out of the league.

Furthermore, he could turn to more of the younger players at the club, as it seemed Hughes liked to rely on the more experienced pros.