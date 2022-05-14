Bradford among EFL clubs pursuing transfer agreement for Barnsley player

Bradford City are interested in signing Barnsley striker George Miller, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Miller joined Barnsley back in 2019, and has so far made nine appearances in all competitions for the Tykes, though he has yet to score for the club.

This season however, the striker has been on loan at Walsall, where he has scored a total of 12 goals in 47 for the League Two side, and it now seems that form has started to attract attention from elsewhere in the fourth-tier.

According to this latest update, Bradford are now taking an interest in the 23-year-old, as Mark Hughes looks to put his mark on the Bantams’ squad in his first transfer window in charge of the club.

Miller previously spent the 2018/19 season on loan with Bradford, where he scored six goals in 46 games for the club, as they were relegated from League One.

However, Bradford are not the only club to credited with an interest in Miller ahead of the summer window.

It is thought that Exeter, who won promotion to League One this season, and Stockport, who can seal their promotion from the National League this weekend, are also keen on the striker.

As things stand, Miller’s contract with Barnsley expires this summer, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for one of these sides.

Miller has found his scoring touch at League Two level this season, so he could be a rather useful attacking outlet for someone such as Bradford or Stockport, given their need for goals at that level.

There would arguably be more of a risk for Exeter in League One, given Miller has never really flourished at that level yet.

However, his contract situation obviously means he will be available for free, so from a financial perspective at least, this is a deal that one of those clubs should be comfortable with.